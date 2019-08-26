Column
The first goal came three minutes into the 2019 regular season. Senior forward Katie McClure took the ball into the box, challenging the Nebraska goalkeeper.
With a one-on-one effort, McClure had a wide-open net and sent the shot in to put the Jayhawks up 1-0 in their first match of the season. That goal was the first of many more to come for McClure.
22 minutes later, with the Jayhawks at a 2-0 lead, McClure would send in a very impressive shot for Kansas.
She took the ball to the right side of the goalkeeper box and once again being challenged, sent the ball flying across the box to the far side of the goal where she managed to hook it in at the corner of the net.
WHAT. A. GOAL.@KatieMac2202 starting her senior year off strong!#KUsoccer | #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/63VOjbV3NL— Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) August 23, 2019
McClure finished the first game with a hat trick, the first of her career and also notched an assist to go along with the three goals.
In game two against Loyola-Chicago, McClure was once again dominant.
She scored her fourth goal of the season in the match and snagged a second assist on the season.
Currently, McClure leads the Big 12 conference in goals with four and is tied for second in assists. She is also tied for first in both shots and shots on goal in the conference.
McClure has been impactful throughout her time as a Jayhawk, but year four might just be her best one.
Already with 26 goals in her career at Kansas, McClure could very well move into second place on the Jayhawks’ all-time goals scored list. Currently, Liana Salazar sits in second with 28.
McClure already has 13 game-winning goals and only needs one more to tie Caroline Smith for the all-time Kansas record. She has also amassed 61 points in her career, sitting her at eighth all-time in Kansas history.
McClure had a strong 2018 season, leading the Big 12 conference in goals and finishing second in total points. If history were to repeat itself, one should expect her to explode in 2019, much like she already has.
Although she is not the most vocal player on the team, she leads the squad through her play and physicality. McClure’s surge of energy is exactly what the Jayhawks need if they want to compete in the Big 12 and make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
With the squad being as young as it is, it is up to McClure to take the reins and drive Kansas to victory. Her leadership will be crucial for the success of the Jayhawks, which means she cannot afford to slow down this season.
She’s already started 2019 off with a bang and could very easily continue doing so throughout the season. If McClure ended the 2019 campaign once again leading the Big 12 in scoring, it would be to no one’s surprise.
McClure is without a doubt one of the greatest Kansas soccer players of all-time and in year four, she can cement herself as arguably the best offensive weapon the Jayhawks’ have ever possessed.