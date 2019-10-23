Analysis
After a wild week eight in college football that included an Illinois upset of No. 6 Wisconsin, Oregon’s key road win against Washington and domination by the top SEC teams, the college football playoff picture is shaping more into place. Here are the top six teams that have a shot at going to the playoff:
Alabama (7-0, No. 1 AP Poll)
No secret here. The Crimson Tide are once again rolling early in the season and have started out with a spotless 7-0 record, due in large part to junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s play and Alabama’s stagnant defense.
However, Alabama hasn’t faced any formidable teams and will be tested late in the season against LSU and Auburn, who are both still playoff contenders. Still, even if Bama loses one of those games, as recent years have shown, the committee will most likely find a spot for them, making Bama a number one contender.
Clemson (7-0, No. 4 AP Poll)
In the college football playoffs era, Clemson hasn’t missed out on being a final four team. This year, even with a struggling offense, Clemson’s defense has provided a huge lift, allowing just 12 points per game.
A near loss early in the season to North Carolina threw up some question marks, but with Clemson’s remaining schedule only featuring one ranked team in Wake Forest, I think it’s safe to say Clemson will continue its playoff streak. And if Trevor Lawrence and that offense figure things out, watch out for the Tigers.
Ohio State (7-0, No. 3 AP Poll)
The Buckeyes have surprised many early on with blowout wins each week. Averaging nearly 50 points per game, the offense has shown it's one of the top in the country. J.K. Dobbins has been dynamic at the running back position and first-year starting quarterback Justin Fields has turned heads with his outstanding 94.5 QBR and 70% completion rate. Still, with big games coming up against Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan, the Buckeyes will have to continue dominating on the offensive side if they are going to make a push for the CFP.
LSU (7-0, No. 2 AP Poll)
LSU has been an unstoppable force so far through eight weeks, spotting wins over No. 15 Texas and No. 7 Florida. Led by senior quarterback Joe Burrow, who has now set LSU’s single-season passing touchdowns record with 29, the Tigers' offense is poised to make it to the playoff.
The only thing in the way, however, is Alabama. If the Tigers lose that game, there could still be a possibility of them sneaking into the top four as a non-conference champion, but a lot would have to happen down the stretch. If the Tigers want a for sure bid, they’ll have to beat the Tide in November.
Oklahoma (7-0, No. 5 AP Poll)
Heisman-caliber quarterback play? Just the same old same old with this year's Sooner team led by senior Jalen Hurts, who is still a front runner in the Heisman race. The Sooner defense has also made huge strides in becoming championship caliber, and they have a ferocious front seven.
Oklahoma still has two games on the schedule remaining against ranked opponents, but with their domination of the Big 12 over the past few years, I see no sign of them dropping a conference match, giving them a huge chance to make the CFP.
Florida Gators (7-1, No. 7 AP Poll)
A strong, hard-nosed defense is something you’re always going to get from Florida. Add this year's high-scoring offense, and you have a recipe for success. Florida received one of the best schedule draws in the SEC and have one true test remaining against Georgia. If junior quarterback Kyle Trask continues to improve, the Gators are going to be a dangerous team down the stretch and a favorite to win the SEC west, as well as a playoff spot.