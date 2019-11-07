As Kansas Volleyball took on the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena Wednesday, it took advantage of the home court fans, securing a 3-0 sweep against its rival.
The Jayhawks were on fire hitting the ball. Kansas was able to have its way for the entirety of the match, totaling a .344 hitting percentage. The Jayhawk's front row was led by senior middle blocker Zoe Hill and freshman outside hitter Morgan Christon, and the Red Raiders just could not seem to figure out how to stop the Jayhawks' net presence.
Hill was impressive all night long, tallying 10 kills, while Christon was able to snag a team-leading 11 total kills.
“We had good balance offensively," coach Ray Bechard said after the match. [We] served well, passed well, talked well.”
The main headline of the night was the amazing hitting percentage for Kansas. The team has had problems all season long with its attack percentage but not Wednesday night.
Entering the contest, Kansas had only managed a .163 hitting percentage throughout the season compared to its opponent's .228. However, the Jayhawks were able to dominate at the net all game, outhitting the Red Raiders .344 to .157.
The Jayhawks net presence was on display the entire match in multiple ways. In addition to the hitting percentage, the block numbers cannot go unnoticed. The Jayhawks’ front row blocked just about any attack that came its way.
Hill and sophomore outside hitter Camryn Ennis led the way again, with seven and six blocks, respectively. Sophomore middle blocker Rachel Langs also had six blocks.
The powerful attacks and thundering blocks at the net intimidated Texas Tech, causing the team to be more hesitant with the ball and cautious with each volley. Kansas' presence at the net caused the Red Raiders to total 23 attack errors, and the Jayhawks used those free points to blaze past Texas Tech.
After a conference rematch, the Jayhawks showed they still had some fight left in them, even after a disappointing 7-13 record on the season. Following a 2-3 loss to Texas Tech back on Oct. 16, Kansas showed it is able to battle adversity and play strong, controlled volleyball against a conference opponent.
“That was a really really disappointing plane ride home, and I think it stung,” Bechard said on Kansas' previous loss to Texas Tech.
The Jayhawks were able to finish with one of their fewest totals in attack errors on the season with just 11. The team’s total control of the ball in every volley led to an offensive explosion for the Jayhawks as the team was able to have more attack opportunities.
Kansas will look to keep its momentum going into its next game. Saturday, the Jayhawks will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs.