Column
Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will possess something he hasn't had recently in his 15 years as the head coach at Kansas. This year, Kansas will have a deeper bench with a balanced combination of young talent and veteran experience. This group of Jayhawks appear more poised than ever to compete for a national championship.
The most crucial pieces of this season’s roster comes from the frontcourt, with veterans senior center Udoka Azubuike and sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa leading the charge.
Self said Azubuike entered camp having lost about 40 pounds since the beginning of the summer, which should help limit the issues he has had with his endurance thus far in his collegiate career. The Delta, Nigeria native was also one of seven players named an early candidate for the 2020 Naismith Trophy by NCAA writer Joe Boozell, exemplifying the high expectations for Azubuike going into his senior season.
De Sousa, despite sitting out all of last season due to suspension, remains a key cog in this Kansas frontcourt. During his brief freshman campaign, De Sousa demonstrated an ability to rebound the ball in key situations.
In Kansas' 85-81 win over Duke in the 2018 Elite Eight, De Sousa pulled down 10 total rebounds, tying a team-high for Kansas.
Regardless of a rusty performance in the first exhibition game against Fort Hays State, De Sousa has already shown the potential to be a force at the forward position this season.
In spite of the growing likelihood that senior forward Mitch Lightfoot will redshirt this season, the Jayhawks still boast a stacked frontcourt. One player who looks to be due for a breakout year is sophomore forward David McCormack.
McCormack averaged 3.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game in his freshman campaign. Last season, McCormack showed flashes of brilliance on both sides of the floor but sometimes struggled with his ball handling and touch around the rim. His game will only expand as the season progresses, and the presence of veterans like Azubuike will keep the pressure to perform off of McCormack’s shoulders.
Heading into this season, it’s tough to find many flaws in this Kansas roster, let alone the frontcourt. The trio of Azubuike, De Sousa and McCormack is poised to wreak havoc on opposing defenses game in and game out with the goal of capturing something that has eluded Kansas for over a decade: a national championship.