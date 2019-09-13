Before tonight’s game against Boston College, the Kansan had the chance to sit down with Andy Backstrom, managing editor of The Heights, the student newspaper at Boston College. Kickoff is set for 6:30 CST as the Jayhawks dropped to a 20-point underdog.
Jack Johnson (Kansan): “This past week, we’ve been talking a lot about Boston College’s running game, especially with the size at the running back position. How has your offense evolved with them since last season and what have you seen from the group through two games this year?
Backstrom: “I think everybody talks about AJ Dillon. He’s a six-foot, 250-pound running back who is a Heisman contender for the second year in a row. But I think their running game is more than that. This year, they’ve been splitting carries with David Bailey, a sophomore running back that came in the same size as [Dillon]. But he has lost ten pounds this offseason and is a lot quicker.
So, they’ve been trying to rotate the two. And it's not because they’re even-skilled. It’s because of last year. [Steve] Addazio, our head coach, tended to run [Dillon] to the ground for 35-plus carries in games. By the end of the year, he was dealing with an ankle injury that didn’t work out too well.
Johnson: “Kansas has struggled tremendously on offense to start the season. Where are the advantages Boston College will have on defense tonight, and where will some of their weaknesses be?”
Backstrom: “[Boston College] has been playing a lot of 'bend-but-don’t-break' defense. They’ve been giving up a lot of yards, even to Richmond. They gave up 217 yards on the ground, and I think that’s a concern going into tonight’s game. Not only does [Kansas] have Pooka Williams, but they have Khalil Herbert and other guys who can run the ball. So, I think they will get yardage there.
I think it’s a matter of if Kansas can keep the ball and not give it away. Boston College has been really good at forcing turnovers so far. I think they have seven, which is good for second-best in the nation. The question is, can Kansas win the turnover battle?”
Johnson: “You said you’ve heard Les Miles talk about running RPOs [run-pass option]. How has Boston College been at defending a play like that? Carter Stanley isn’t so much of mobile quarterback, but he can move a little bit."
Backstrom: “B.C. has struggled with any quarterback that is able to extend plays. It doesn’t even have to be that they’re a runner, it’s the fact that they can run if they need to. For instance, in week one, they played Ryan Willis of Virginia Tech. He’s not a mobile guy, but if he needs to scramble, he can. They definitely struggled against that.
There was a drive towards the end where Virginia Tech made it a one-score game, and the only reason they could was because Willis extended a play on fourth and seven to move the chains. If Stanley does any of that tonight, it can be another way for Kansas to open up the offense.
Johnson: “With this game on Friday night, what will the atmosphere be like at Alumni Stadium?”
Backstrom: “I think there’s going to be a lot of people at this game. It’s funny, not a lot of people here are avid B.C. football fans. The program is getting better, but it’s still had seven wins for five of the last six years. So, you don’t have a ton of students that are super into this team.
People have been saying this is a trap game, but if you really follow the game, this is one B.C. should win. However, a lot of people have this weird 'eyebrow-raising' going on, thinking Kansas could pull off the upset. Who knows, this is college football. Anything can happen.”
Johnson: “Finally, I got to know what your score prediction is for tonight.”
Backstrom: “38-13 B.C.”