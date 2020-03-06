Column
Kansas baseball’s bullpen has continued its strong start thanks in large part to the performances of three relievers.
Redshirt senior pitchers Blake Goldsberry and Nathan Barry along with redshirt junior Jonah Ulane have been at the forefront of one of the Jayhawks’ biggest strengths. In over 20 innings of work, the pitchers have combined for 27 strikeouts and have only surrendered one run.
Although Ulane has pitched the fewest innings pitched among the trio, he may have the best start among the three.
The redshirt junior has totaled 10 strikeouts in 4 ⅓ innings. The right hander has also only allowed one hit while facing 15 batters. Ulane has befuddled hitters, and sports a .071 batting average against.
Ulane also has multiple strike outs in four of his five appearances so far this season. In fact, in two of them, he got all of his outs from strikeouts. He did so against the Michigan State Spartans and the Creighton Bluejays.
Goldsberry hasn’t allowed an earned run yet this season in eight innings pitched. Just like most successful pitchers, his success can be attributed to limiting free passes.
The redshirt senior has only allowed one walk in his first five appearances. Goldsberry has also recorded seven strikeouts in those games.
What’s more, he’s come to relieve and has pitched more than one inning in three of his five appearances.
Perhaps his most impressive performance came against the Ball State Cardinals on Feb. 29.
After the Jayhawks scored seven runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, coach Ritch Price went to the Colorado native. While the game wasn’t on the line with Kansas up 9-3, Goldsberry shut down Ball State and saved the rest of the bullpen.
He tallied three strikeouts in three innings and pitched around the two hits he allowed.
As for Barry, he’s allowed just one earned run in eight innings. The lefty’s strong start can be attributed to his control.
Although he’s allowed a hit in every one of his five appearances, he’s shown the ability to pitch around base runners.
The Reno, Nevada native already has 29% of his strikeouts from last season in just 19.4% of the innings he pitched. Last year he had 28 punch-outs in 36 innings. So far this season, he has seven strikeouts in eight innings pitched.