Kansas football's standout offensive tackle, Hakeem Adeniji, was drafted to the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick of the sixth round — pick number 180 overall.
Adeniji marks the first offensive lineman from the University of Kansas to be selected in the NFL draft since Tanner Hawkinson, who was also drafted to the Bengals in 2015.
The Garland, Texas, native was a four-year starter for the Jayhawks. In his time at Kansas, he received All-Big 12 honorable mention honors in 2016 and 2017. This past season Adeniji was an All-Big 12 First Team selection.
At the NFL combine, Adeniji displayed great athleticism as he ran a 5.17 40-yard dash, recorded a 34-inch vertical, 115-inch broad jump and tallied 26-reps in the bench press.
Adeniji will have a chance to blossom with the Bengals other selections — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson, Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither and Notre Dame defensive end Khalid Kareem.