After nearly 10 years since his last game at Allen Fieldhouse, Marcus Morris' return was something that will leave an everlasting impact on Kansas basketball.
On Monday, No. 22 was displayed in the rafters along with other Kansas basketball greats, including Wilt Chamberlain, Paul Pierce, Nick Collison and many others.
Morris finished his outstanding Jayhawk career as a consensus second-team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First-team, and led the Jayhawks to multiple Big 12 titles. He was also named Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 tournament during his final season in 2010-2011.
Morris spoke at halftime of Kansas men's basketball's game against Iowa State.
"It's a big honor for my family," Morris said. "Coming from Philadelphia, not in our wildest dreams would we think this was possible. Even when I got here, I still didn't think that that I would get up [in the rafters]."
Marcus was also in attendance with his twin brother, Markieff, who played with him in Lawrence for three seasons.
Marcus also defined his relationship with coach Bill Self during his time at Kansas.
"We'd never see eye-to-eye on nothing," Marcus said to the crowd. "What he did for me and my brother was special, taught us the definition of hard work. He was a father figure to us. I'm very thankful for him, and he means a lot to my family, and we're proud of him."
Marcus currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers and is looking forward to competing for an NBA Championship this season.