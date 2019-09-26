KU Basketball Camping, the group that runs camping for Kansas men’s basketball games, announced last week on its Twitter students who want to be first in line will go through the formal camping process for the 35th Late Night in the Phog.
PSA! Late night at the Phog this year is going to be a little different. We will be holding a lottery on September 30th at 6 am. As well as camping before the event All of the rules that apply to basketball camping and lottery will be the same.— KUBasketball Camping (@KUBBallCamping) September 16, 2019
The change comes from Kansas Athletics and the KU Public Safety Office in hopes this will keep students safe as they wait to attend Late Night, according to Athletics.
For the past few years, seating at Late Night has been on a first-come, first-serve basis. Students have shown up to wait outside Allen Fieldhouse hours in-advance — some even camping overnight to be first in line.
Now, KU Basketball Camping will run the process in an attempt to keep the line organized and orderly. People who want to be first will have to sign up, attend lottery (where groups pull numbers from a bag to get their place in line), and camp in-advance to hold their spot — similar to how it functions for the normal basketball season.
There will still be a general admission line for students who do not wish to camp, but the students who went through the formal camping process will be let in before.
Late Night, which marks the start of men’s and women’s basketball season, is set to take place Friday, Oct. 4.
On Twitter, some have expressed outrage at the change, saying it is tradition to camp out for Late Night.
This is a joke. We camp out for this every year to be first in the student section and we have been the last 2 years. Now your taking that away from the people who care. Learn how to manage a line and you won’t have this problem. #chodemove— Ryan McBride (@mcbrideryan16) September 16, 2019
Ryan McBride, a junior studying communications, was one of the students upset with this change. Since his freshman year, he and a group of friends have informally camped out for Late Night sometimes starting at 11 a.m. the day before.
McBride said he recognizes there could be safety concerns with the current system, but he thinks the change is unfair to students, especially if they are in a smaller group, which is part of the reason he said he does not think his group will go through the formal camping process this year.
KU Basketball camping leader, Andrew Crowe, a senior studying accounting, said he understands why people are upset, but he thinks this will make the process safer.
“I think this is a better system,” Crowe said. “And I think this will be better in the long run.”
Late Night traditionally includes skits, team introductions, performances by the spirit squad and dance team, and scrimmages. This year's musical performer is yet to be announced, but previous musicians have included rappers 2 Chainz and Lil Yachty.
Lottery is planned to be held at 6 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30. According to the KU Basketball Camping’s twitter, lottery camping for Late Night will follow all the same rules and procedures as regular season games.