In its first game back in Rock Chalk Park since September, No. 23 Kansas soccer defeated in-state rival Kansas State. The Jayhawks walked away with a 3-0 victory over the Wildcats and took the all-time series lead at 2-1.
Junior midfielder Ceri Holland set the tone quickly for Kansas, scoring the first goal of the match in the second minute. Senior forward Katie McClure tapped the ball between multiple defenders and found Holland running towards the goal.
McClure, who currently sits in second all-time on Kansas’ career goals list, scored an additional two goals in the final 10 minutes to seal the deal for the Jayhawks. Freshman midfielder Ebba Costow assisted on both of McClure’s goals.
McClure currently has 11 goals on the season, which puts her in a tie for second in the Big 12. She has an additional seven assists this season, also tied for second in the conference.
To continue racking up the accolades, McClure also moved into second place in Kansas history in career points with a total of 80.
Another bright spot for the Jayhawks was sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters. Peters notched another shutout, her eighth of the year, and prevented seven shots from finding their way into the back of the net.
Only her second season for the Jayhawks, Peters has tallied 16 career shutouts, which is tied for second all-time in Kansas history.
Despite the 3-0 victory, one major takeaway from the match was the offensive inability to capitalize. Outside of McClure and Holland, Kansas has found few scoring opportunities.
Opposing defenses have learned to target those two players and in turn, it significantly hurts the Jayhawks’ offense. For Kansas to prevent overtime, like the three total overtime periods over the two games before Kansas State, it needs to find offensive production like it did against the Wildcats.
In total, the Jayhawks finished with 18 shots, but only seven of them were on-goal. However, only four players took a shot, 10 coming from McClure and four coming from Holland.
The defense of Kansas held strong, allowing only 14 shots, however seven of them were put on-goal.
With the victory, the Jayhawks move to 11-4-1 (3-2-1 in conference play). The win is big for Kansas as it is in fifth place in conference play with only three games left in the regular season.
The Jayhawks will return to Rock Chalk Park in its next match when the 7-6-1 (2-3) the West Virginia Mountaineers come to town. Action will start on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m.