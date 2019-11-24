On a night where the Kansas offense stagnated, one senior led the way with a career high to help keep Kansas women’s basketball undefeated. Senior forward Mariane De Carvalho scored 19 points in Kansas’ 68-48 victory over the Texas State Bobcats and played a pivotal role to help Kansas close out the contest.
De Carvalho got the offense out to a fast start, hitting the first field goal of the game. De Carvalho received the ball outside the three-point line from sophomore guard Brooklyn Mitchell to which De Carvalho drilled the triple.
Two possessions later, she took the ball inside and hit a layup. On the very next Kansas possession she once again received the ball from Mitchell and once again, she drained a triple. At that point, De Carvalho had eight points while every other player on the court had a combined five points.
“In the beginning was something I wanted to work on. In the past games, I’ve been starting not as good I wanted to so I was focusing on the start,” De Carvalho said.
De Carvalho ended the quarter with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting (2-of-3 from three), a rebound, a steal and an assist.
The senior only played two minutes in the second quarter and that was the quarter Kansas could have used her most. The Jayhawks scored 25 points in the first quarter, but ship immediately sank as they could only find the basket twice in the second quarter. Kansas had a 15-point lead in the first quarter but went into halftime leading by three.
“I always like to think I have plenty more minutes to work on or I have ten more minutes or five more minutes. The game is really long, even though I played two minutes [in the second quarter] I still knew I had 20 minutes to play,” De Carvalho said.
Kansas came out attacking in the third quarter and defensively was giving no room for the Bobcats to operate. During the first three minutes of the quarter, the Jayhawks allowed only one basket and forced two turnovers. Part of that aggression also came from De Carvalho, who blocked a layup from Texas State’s Kennedy Taylor.
Sophomore guard Aniya Thomas grabbed the rebound, ran up the court and lost the ball after trying to spin around but junior center Bailey Helgren was there to grab it and put it in the basket.
The end of the third quarter was when De Carvalho was called upon most. Helgren already had four fouls and junior forward Tina Stephens picked up her fourth. De Carvalho was forced to slide into the five spot but still, she was the tallest player on the court.
“I think it’s definitely something we work on in practice because it’s a very common scenario, so I was comfortable doing it,” De Carvalho said. “I think it’s better for me. When I play the five, I have better space to shoot the three and that’s what happened.”
Coach Brandon Schneider believes that despite practicing the four-guard lineup with De Carvalho at the five, it still needs work and that will come with more practice time.
Because of the foul trouble, De Carvalho played 18 minutes in the second half but that is nothing to her.
“I think I’m ready for it. We got a lot of rest during the week so I’m good,” she said.
De Carvalho ended the game shooting 50% (5-of-9 from three) and accumulated four rebounds, two assists, a block, a steal and only one turnover in 26 minutes of action. She had a plus/minus of +29 as well. Her heroics helped lead the Jayhawks to a 5-0 start to the season.
Kansas now will look forward to its first road game of the year as it travels to Boca Raton, Florida to play in the FAU Thanksgiving Tournament. The Jayhawks’ first round game will be against Wright State on Nov. 29. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.