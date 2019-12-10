As Kansas men's basketball sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji’s third 3-pointer rolled into the basket, the Milwaukee Panthers had taken just two shots, and looking up toward the scoreboard they were already trailing 11-0.
Although the Panthers competed in the second half, it was Kansas’ early onslaught of 3-pointers that made the difference.
“I thought we were really good early. It was 15-1 before you could basically sit down,” coach Bill Self said.
Self also said he sees Agbaji’s confidence rising after he hit a cold streak early on against the Monmouth Hawks and East Tennessee State Buccaneers.
Agbaji made the first three 3-pointers for Kansas, which started the game 8-for-17 from beyond the arc and led 15-1 just under three and a half minutes into the game.
“I was just trying to find my rhythm early on, and obviously I did, but I was looking out for my teammates, playing inside/out. Finding my rhythm was the biggest thing,” Agbaji said.
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson was part of the barrage as well, making three of his first four attempts. His third three was a step back from the right wing that propelled the Jayhawks to a 28-12 lead with 12:06 left in the first half.
Even though Kansas missed its last four 3-point attempts in the first half, the Jayhawks still shot 47.1%. The clip was over 10 percentage points better than their season average through the first eight games, which was 35.4%.
In fact, as the Jayhawks jumped out to a 40-12 lead with 8:42 left in the first half, 24 of those points came from 3-point range.
“You can’t start games like that, especially on the road,” Milwaukee redshirt junior guard Te’Jon Lucas said.
The Jayhawks’ hot start from three could also be attributed to sufficient ball movement, as they racked up assists on seven of their eight first half threes.
Kansas also benefited from its long range proficiency inside the paint. The Jayhawks made seven dunks or layups in the first half on their way to a 52-27 lead at halftime.
Dotson, who made three of those layups, including one in transition, tied Agbaji for game-high honors with 22 points. Dotson also finished the game with nine assists.
“I just wanted to come out aggressive and look for some shooters and my teammates and set them up,” Dotson said.
The Jayhawks finished 12-for-28 from three on the night as Agbaji put the finishing touches on the game with his fifth make from outside. The Jayhawks defeated the Panthers 95-68 in the final.
On the other side, Milwaukee was forced to try and catch up, which made its shot selection even worse. As a result, they finished the game just 7-for-35 from downtown.