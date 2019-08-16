As the start of the Les Miles era draws near, Miles said at KU football media day that the starting quarterback race is still up for grabs with junior Thomas MacVittie and senior Carter Stanley as “the frontrunners.”
“My opinion is that these guys are real close,” Miles said. “They both know that they’re close. We’ll let it play out.”
Miles hinted that quarterback competition could run through the Jayhawks’ first game. He said he may wait until “game week or just after the game” to determine who will start.
There are currently nine quarterbacks on Kansas’ roster, each with different sizes and skill sets, though many share the same name: Miles. Miles joked that he would not use this as a barometer to determine the starter.
“I made it very clear quickly that there would be no chance that if you weren’t 6-3 or above, or if your, last name, first name, or any name is Miles that you would have a better chance than if in fact you didn’t have a Miles associated with your name.”
On top of quarterback, Miles also gave updates on several other positions. He said he has high expectations for Kansas’ offensive line this year and had high praise for senior tackle Hakeem Adeniji.
“Adeniji, in my opinion, is one of the top ranked tackle prospects in the conference at left tackle,” he said.
Kansas’ offensive line could be one of the deeper positions on the roster. Miles said he sees many “interchangeable parts” who could start on the Jayhawks’ line this season.
Miles said junior Api Mane and senior Andru Tovi could both see time as the starting center where as seniors Clyde McCauley III and Kevin Feder may split time at right tackle.
Miles also spoke highly of the young players on the team. He mentioned freshmen linebackers Gavin Potter and Steven Parker, freshman defensive end Marcus Harris, and freshman tight end Mason Fairchild as players who could see a lot of playing time in year one.
Earlier this week, Kansas Football tweeted a video of Miles awarding junior walk-on defensive tackle Sam Burt with the prize he’d been fighting for the last year: a scholarship.
Miles said he typically awards scholarships in private, but decided to do something special for the “selfless” Burt. He said the moment was a “wonderful experience.”
“[Burt] was different and special. He’s a 4.0 student, he’s tougher than nails. We recognize the name because of how he plays. Everybody was for him," Miles said. "I talked to my staff, obviously did not tell the team until we walked in. When Sam Burt’s scholarship was announced, the team came out of their seats to the front of the room to congratulate him just before. His team, in an outpour of emotion just loved on him. It was sweet.”
While many kinks are still being worked out, Miles said he feels the team had “a good, hard camp” and is eager to play the team’s season opener against Indiana State on Aug. 31.
“I want to get our first game underway and see exactly where we are at,” he said. “I like who we are. I like how we are playing in practice. I think we’ll fare well. I think the standard will be [set] after the first game.”