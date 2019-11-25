Senior quarterback Carter Stanley snapped the ball from under center and rolled out to his right with 19 seconds left in the third quarter. At this moment, Kansas was pounding on the door of the end zone with its sights zoned in on swiping the lead from nationally-ranked Iowa State.
As three Cyclone defenders rushed towards Stanley, he floated the ball in the direction of redshirt freshman fullback Spencer Roe, who had been left uncovered in the back of the end zone.
Leaping off his feet, Roe hauled in the pass and landed just above the "N" of the word "Cyclones" painted on the end zone turf. The touchdown would give the Jayhawks a 22-21 advantage in what would be their first lead since the 6:29 mark of the first quarter.
While the stunning reality of Kansas scoring two touchdowns in less than two minutes set in for the viewers, the man who caught the go-ahead score was in disbelief for another reason.
Roe, who attended Lawrence Free State, said he didn't anticipate Stanley throwing him the ball when the play was called on the sideline.
"Not at all," Roe said on if he thought the ball would be going to him. "There's always that 1% chance. We worked [the play in] practice for weeks, but even [Stanley] said he's never thrown it in practice. [Miles] preaches about being ready when your number is called."
The Lawrence native managed to collect the first catch and touchdown of his career on the same play. Prior to that, Roe had seen playing time in eight of the Jayhawks' 10 games this season with no statistics recorded.
"I wasn't sure if it was coming," Roe said. "I knew I was going to be open once I got past the second level of defenders. But I was never expecting it to happen."
His teammates may have been more shocked than Roe was. During the post game interviews following the loss to Iowa State, junior receiver Andrew Parchment said he couldn't believe it when he was told who caught it.
"That was crazy," Parchment said. "If somebody told me [before the game] that Spencer Roe was going to catch a touchdown, I would've said, 'You lying, bro.'"
Roe said that Parchment was elated for him on the sideline after the play.
"He came up and congratulated me," Roe said. "Which is awesome — having support of those upperclassmen."
As it turned out, the most fired up person on the sideline wasn't Roe or his teammates. Instead, it was offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon.
"[Dearmon] was fired up almost as much as anybody else," Roe said with a grin. "You know, having a young guy step up in a way like that."
Kansas will conclude its 2019 season against No. 14 Baylor Saturday. The Jayhawks are listed as a 14-point underdog.
Coach Les Miles sees a similar opportunity that compares to his first year as head coach at Oklahoma State in 2001 — when the Cowboys knocked off No. 4 Oklahoma on the final game of the season.
"Yeah, I think there's a lot of opportunities in front of us this Saturday," Miles said.
Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m on ESPN.