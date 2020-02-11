Then-senior guard Frank Mason III and coach Bill Self head to the locker room after Senior Night speeches. Columnist Emerson Peavey argues that Mason is the most deserving Jayhawk to have his jersey retired next in Allen Fieldhouse.
Every Kansas basketball knows getting your jersey up in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters is a difficult task. This doesn’t stop players from making it their mission to see their jersey hanging next to Wilt Chamberlain’s or Danny Manning’s.
Marcus Morris is the next University of Kansas alumnus headed up to the rafters Monday, Feb. 17, at halftime of the Kansas men's game against Iowa State.
Marcus and his twin brother Markieff left Kansas in 2011 and entered the NBA Draft. Marcus racked up a lot of acknowledgment during his time at Kansas, including being a Consensus All-America selection and Big 12 Player of the Year in the 2010-11 season. Morris is now a forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, recently traded from the New York Knicks where he averaged over 19 points per game.
Marcus Morris' jersey will be the newest addition to the Allen Fieldhouse rafters. Kansas fans have to wonder — who's next?
Former point guard Frank Mason III is the perfect candidate.
Gallery: A look through Frank Mason III's four years at Kansas
Frank Mason III will forever be remembered as one of the best players to put on a Kansas uniform. Here are some of the best photos from all four years of his career.
Senior guard Frank Mason III gets fouled on a shot late in the first half against Oregon in the Elite Eight on March 25, 2017. The Jayhawks fell to the Ducks, 74-60.
Senior guard Frank Mason III brings the ball up in the second half against Purdue on March 23, 2017. The Jayhawks defeated the Boilermakers, 98-66, to advance to the Elite Eight.
Senior guard Frank Mason III celebrates during a Kansas run against Michigan State on March 19, 2017 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Jayhawks defeated the Spartans, 90-70.
Senior guard Frank Mason III accepts the award for Big 12 Player of the Year before Kansas' matchup with TCU on March 9, 2017.
Senior guard Frank Mason III celebrates an overtime victory over West Virginia with fans on Feb. 13, 2017.
Senior guard Frank Mason III steals the ball late in the second half against Kansas State on Feb. 6, 2017. The Jayhawks defeated the Wildcats, 74-71, in Bramlage Coliseum.
Senior guard Frank Mason III attempts a layup past an Iowa State defender in the second half on Feb. 4, 2017. Mason had 32 points, six rebounds and five assists in the Jayhawks' 92-89 loss.
Senior guard Frank Mason III drives to the basket against Kentucky on Jan. 28, 2017. The Jayhawks defeated the Wildcats 79-73 in Rupp Arena.
Senior guard Frank Mason III looks for a layup under the basket against Kentucky on Jan. 28, 2017. Mason had 21 points, three rebounds and four assists in Kansas' 79-73 victory in Rupp Arena.
Senior guard Frank Mason III motions to the crowd in the final seconds of against Baylor on Feb. 1, 2017. The Jayhawks defeated the Bears, 73-68.
Senior guard Frank Mason III shoots over a Duke defender on Nov. 15, 2016 in the Champions Classic. Kansas defeated Duke, 77-75.
Senior guard Frank Mason III celebrates after getting fouled on the shot in the second half against Duke. Kansas defeated Duke, 77-75, in the Champions Classic on Nov. 16, 2016.
Junior guard Frank Mason III holds up a piece of the net after Kansas clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 title against Texas Tech in 2016.
Junior guard Frank Mason III fights steps through a couple of West Virginia defenders on his way to the basket in the second half. The Jayhawks defeated the Mountaineers, 75-65 in 2016.
Junior guard Frank Mason III plays defense on Kentucky guard Tyler Ulis. Kansas defeated Kentucky, 90-84 in overtime in Allen Fieldhouse in 2016.
Sophomore guard Frank Mason dishes a pass down low during the second half of the Big 12 Championship game against the Iowa State Cyclones in 2015.
Sophomore guard Frank Mason III goes up for a layup against Emporia State in 2014.
Sophomore guard Frank Mason III fights for a loose ball against Washburn in 2014.
Freshman guard Frank Mason III defends a Florida guard in 2013.
Freshman guard Frank Mason III looks for a basket in the paint against Loyola Marymount in 2013.
To start off, Mason was the unanimous 2017 National Player of the Year, given the award by 10 different entities: Wooden, Naismith, National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Sporting News, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports.
Frank Mason III was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on March 28, making him a consensus All-American this season.
"Mason became the only Kansas and Big 12 player to average more than 20 points and five assists in the same season," according to KU Athletics. He also ended his career at Kansas as the sixth-highest scorer on Kansas' scoring list with a whopping 1,885 points, tied for third with most consecutive starts at 110.
Mason now plays in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and is slowly gaining some traction. He was originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.
Arguably, there is no other Jayhawk out there that deserves their jersey to be retired more than Frank Mason III. His game has shaped Kansas basketball into what it is today.
With Mason's impeccable sense of leadership, poised attitude, and remarkable sportsmanship, his jersey should be the next one you see up in those rafters.