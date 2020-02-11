Column

Every Kansas basketball knows getting your jersey up in the Allen Fieldhouse rafters is a difficult task. This doesn’t stop players from making it their mission to see their jersey hanging next to Wilt Chamberlain’s or Danny Manning’s.

Marcus Morris is the next University of Kansas alumnus headed up to the rafters Monday, Feb. 17, at halftime of the Kansas men's game against Iowa State.

Marcus and his twin brother Markieff left Kansas in 2011 and entered the NBA Draft. Marcus racked up a lot of acknowledgment during his time at Kansas, including being a Consensus All-America selection and Big 12 Player of the Year in the 2010-11 season. Morris is now a forward for the Los Angeles Clippers, recently traded from the New York Knicks where he averaged over 19 points per game.

Marcus Morris' jersey will be the newest addition to the Allen Fieldhouse rafters. Kansas fans have to wonder — who's next?

Former point guard Frank Mason III is the perfect candidate.

Mason has proven this point by being the most decorated Jayhawk in Kansas basketball history. He has a laundry list of accomplishments from his time in Lawrence.

To start off, Mason was the unanimous 2017 National Player of the Year, given the award by 10 different entities: Wooden, Naismith, National Association of Basketball Coaches, the Associated Press, U.S. Basketball Writers Association, Sporting News, CBS Sports, USA TODAY, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports.

And if that isn’t impressive enough, he was also the first Jayhawk to be named Associated Press Player of the Year, received the Oscar Robertson Trophy presented by the USBWA, and won the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award.

The unforgettable point guard out of Virginia spent all four years of his college career at the University, something rarely seen in today's college hoops culture.

With AP First-Team All-American nod, Frank Mason III becomes consensus All-American Frank Mason III was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press on March 28, making him a consensus All-American this season.

"Mason became the only Kansas and Big 12 player to average more than 20 points and five assists in the same season," according to KU Athletics. He also ended his career at Kansas as the sixth-highest scorer on Kansas' scoring list with a whopping 1,885 points, tied for third with most consecutive starts at 110.

Mason now plays in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks and is slowly gaining some traction. He was originally drafted by the Sacramento Kings in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Arguably, there is no other Jayhawk out there that deserves their jersey to be retired more than Frank Mason III. His game has shaped Kansas basketball into what it is today.

With Mason's impeccable sense of leadership, poised attitude, and remarkable sportsmanship, his jersey should be the next one you see up in those rafters.