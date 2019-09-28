The Kansas Jayhawks went up against the No.2 ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday and were defeated in three straight sets. Although a mostly dominant showing from Baylor, one stretch stood out in particular.
After 11 straight points spanning from the first and into the second set, the constant “point, Baylor” announcements seemed to deflate the momentum in the arena. Horejsi seemed nearly silent during and after this span, as Baylor continued to show why they’re ranked the No.2 team in the country. Even coach Bechard admitted, “This is one of the best offensive teams in the country”. Winning the first set and then going up 8-0 to start the second set on that run showed just how dominant the Bears are this season. Kansas started to make a comeback after their 8-point deficit to start the set, but Baylor didn’t let their momentum stop there. They ended up taking a later 10-point lead at 22-12 in the second set, and the Jayhawks simply could not overcome that lead, dropping the set 25-13.
Baylor’s 11-point run through the first two sets held an astounding 7 kills in 11 points, thanks to their dominant performances at the net throughout the match. The Bears continued their season-long powerful play at the net, with lead performances from junior outside hitter Yossiana Pressley and redshirt sophomore opposite hitter Marieke van der Mark. Pressley amassed a whopping 12 kills through the first two sets, while van der Mark had 4 strong kills as well. Just when Kansas was trying to pump up their home crowd with some impressive hits and dives for the volleyball, either Pressley or van der Mark were there to make sure Baylor didn’t take their foot off the pedal. Both girls were impressive offensively and defensively, as they each also had 3 block assists in two sets.
The 11-point run took the fight out of the Jayhawks, as they realized who they were up against. Although Kansas tried to come back from this huge swing in both points and momentum, the Bears simply wouldn’t let the Jayhawks forget it.
A third set comeback seemed likely for the Jayhawks, as they started 6-2 after losing two sets in a row. Coach Bechard explained the message going into the third set, “We need to be the first team to 5... and we talked about that before the game”. The Jayhawks showed their resilience and showed the Bears that they weren’t going down without a fight. The crowd was letting the Jayhawks hear them, as they roared after every Kansas score. Baylor, however, was not having it, as they quickly shut down a fast third-set start for Kansas. The Bears shut the Jayhawks down fast, as they took a 9-7 lead shortly after being down 6-2 to start the set. Baylor continued to show their strength and eventually took a commanding 18-14 lead, after what looked to be the Jayhawks’ set. Kansas held their fight against the hungry Baylor Bears team, as they closed the gap late in the set to 22-21 Baylor. However, the Jayhawks fell in the third to Baylor with a still impressive score of 25-22.
http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=274127
https://baylorbears.com/roster.aspx?path=wvball