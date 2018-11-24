BROOKLYN, NY — With two seconds left in regulation against No. 5-ranked Tennessee, freshman guard Devon Dotson found a not-so-open redshirt junior forward Dedric Lawson on the wing. With little time to set his feet, Lawson forced up an off-target jumper to send the NIT Season Tip-Off to overtime, locked 69-69.
“It was a play that we work on a lot,” Lawson said. “I was trying to get to my shot quicker and I just missed.”
In what surmounted to an 87-81 victory over the Volunteers, the shot meant little for the Jayhawks or Lawson, who ended the night by receiving NIT Season Tip-Off MVP honors following a show-stealing overtime performance.
Shooting 3-of-3 from the field in a team-leading eight-point overtime production, Lawson capped off a 24-point night following 41 minutes of action. Posting only seven points through the first half, Lawson presented a stronger showing through the second, yet explained that he headed into overtime with a newly aggressive mindset.
“Overtime I just wanted to come out and be aggressive,” Lawson said. “I knew it was 0-0 and it was a new game. I really wanted to win. I wanted to win very badly, so I tried to do everything I could to seal the deal.”
In an MVP-worthy tournament performance, Lawson put up 50-combined points between Marquette and Tennessee, fostering a much-need breakout weekend to combat his struggling 9.5 points per game average just last week, including a scoreless night against Vermont.
Coach Bill Self, largely underwhelmed with Lawson’s output so far this season, appeared pleased with the redshirt junior’s showing in Brooklyn, New York, poking fun at his inability to score in Allen Fieldhouse last week.
“We went through a period of time where Dedric, the only basket he could make is one where he’s sitting on his butt in the lane,” Self said. “But I thought he played great.”
Having made noticeable strides on the offensive end of the court, Lawson acknowledged that entering tonight’s matchup against arguably the best team they will face this season, he knew it would be important for him to step up.
“This is great. This is something that you always dream of, going out there in a top five battle,” Lawson said. “You see it all day on ESPN. You get nervous. You get jitters, things like that, and you just need to get your mind off of it. But once the lights, and they had the lights very bright at that one, once they bright it’s time to show up.”
After a seven-day lull from competition, Lawson and the Jayhawks will return to action next Saturday as they take on Stanford back home in Allen Fieldhouse. Tip off is set for 4:30 p.m.