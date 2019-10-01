Column
The tale of the preseason was that of the youth and inexperience for Kansas volleyball. Now 11 games into the season, that storyline has become an insurmountable reality for the Jayhawks.
Kansas sits at 4-7 on the season, and in its last five games, the Jayhawks have only managed to win one set. The problem of the inexperience has become apparent, and pending a miraculous turnaround, Kansas is in for a long and bumpy road ahead.
The Jayhawks are one game into conference play with the lone conference game being a shutout at the hands of the now No. 1 Baylor Bears.
Kansas still has another game against the Bears later in the season. Kansas also has two games against the No. 6 Texas Longhorns and has other tough opponents, such as Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma, waiting for them. All in all, the path to an NCAA tournament appearance looks bleak.
The Kansas offense has been the struggle point for the team this season. The Jayhawks have been unable to get out to quick starts, and it has costed them early in sets.
Often, Kansas makes a run late in sets, but the deficits Kansas allows at the beginning of sets prevent the Jayhawks from having any sort of a chance.
Currently, Kansas ranks last in the conference in kills per set with 10.97.
The Jayhawks hitting percentage of .173 also sits them in last in the conference.
A poor offensive attack will not be suitable, especially in a conference with Texas and Baylor, which have the two highest hitting percentages in the country.
Not a single player on the Kansas roster averages at least 2.5 kills per set, and that is a leading factor as to why the Jayhawks have struggled so heavily on offense. Nobody is stepping up into the leadership role.
Identity has been an issue surrounding this squad. Few players understand and feel comfortable in their individual role, and that has led to mismatches, miscommunications and frequent substitutions.
For the Jayhawks to reach a major turnaround, players need to find their individual role. Once each player feels comfortable in their spot, Kansas might have a shot at ripping off numerous wins in the conference.
The Jayhawks’ defense is not bad, averaging 2.7 blocks per game.
The defense can be built around. However, if the defense cannot flip the script and put the pressure on opposing offenses, Kansas will continue to struggle scoring.
If the Jayhawks want any shot at competing in the conference, it starts with the offense. Until the offense finds itself, Kansas will struggle, and that will continue to result in it being shutout in matches.
In a tough conference like the Big 12, it will take a lot of growing up from the youth for Kansas to make a name for itself. However, if the Jayhawks fail to find their identity, expect Kansas to only win a couple more games the remainder of the year.