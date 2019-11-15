Kansas men's basketball, in the early going of the season, has not taken a lot of shots from the three. On the year, the Jayhawks have only attempted 35 threes but are hitting at a respectable 40% clip. As a team last year, Kansas ranked 143rd in the country in 3-point shooting with a 35% rate.
Enter senior guard Isaiah Moss, the Iowa transfer who is believed to add the missing dimension from the Kansas offense this season. Moss shot 42% from the three last season with the Hawkeyes.
“I think that he can stretch the defense to allow the big guys to have more space inside,” coach Bill Self said. “He’s important. I do believe although we’ve been pretty affective against the zone so far in the few possessions that teams have zoned us but I know that we’re gonna see a lot more of that moving forward.”
In his first game of the season against UNC Greensboro, he only shot 2-6 from the three and never seemed to be able to get a rhythm going. Coming into the game against Monmouth, the expectations were about the same — needing to get into a groove on offense.
Moss delivered.
Scoring a game high 21 points on 5-6 shooting from behind the arch and a perfect 6-6 from the 3-point line. In a game where the team didn’t shoot well from deep, Moss was the go-to option from the outside. The Jayhawks ultimately shot 14-30 from outside, nearly matching their 3-point attempts on the season.
“He’s a good shooter,” Self said. “We’ve said that all along. He got like six really good looks and that’s not gonna happen in a lot of games but it’s good to have him out there because you can run bad offense and come away with three points.”
The Jayhawks will undoubtably need his offense from the outside as they look to continue their success in the non-conference under Self. Kansas moves to 2-1 on the season after 112-57 victory over Monmouth with Moss' leadership.
“Seeing the ball go in early [was] definitely good for my confidence,” Moss said. “My teammates got me the ball.”