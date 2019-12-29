The weeks leading up to Sunday hadn't been ideal for senior guard Isaiah Moss. In terms of production, it was not what the Chicago native — nor Kansas — foresaw when he arrived on campus.

Following Moss' 13-point performance on 5-of-7 shooting against Chaminade in the opening round of the Maui Invitational, the senior had averaged 4.3 points per game and shot a mere 26% from beyond the arc in a six-game span.

Before Sunday's matchup with Stanford, Moss had also seen a dip in playing time in his last three games. Of those games, Moss failed to elapse 20 minutes of action.

Though the season has yet to turn the page on 2019, Moss' recent struggles from 3-point range had cause for concern — especially for a team in need of a lethal threat from the deep.

In his final season with Iowa, Moss turned in a 42.4% clip from 3-point range and knocked down at least two 3-pointers in 13 of the Hawkeyes' 35 games.

However, amidst the inconsistencies during his first year in Lawrence, Sunday would silence any doubt of his shooting abilities.

His afternoon would begin in the middle of the furious 20-4 start to open the game for the Jayhawks. Right out of the media timeout, Moss sunk his first two points of the day on a midrange jumper. A little over three minutes later, his aggression would lead to another bucket and the foul.

Before the half concluded, the senior would drain his first three of the day with five seconds to go. The 3-pointer would stunt a 14-5 run from the Cardinal and give Kansas its momentum back heading into the break.

As it came to be, that shot would not only reignite the Jayhawk offense, but restore the confidence in Moss, who missed his first two 3-point attempts.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Moss transformed from active to unstoppable. Leading 33-24 with 16:50 left, sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji found Moss for an outside look. He connected. On the ensuing possession, Agbaji located Moss, again. He connected. Putting the game away singlehandedly, the senior would make it 3-for-3 from deep on the third consecutive possession.

His 17 points would mark his second highest total in a Kansas uniform and the first time reaching double-digits since Nov. 25.

For Moss, his sudden outbreak led the Jayhawks in scoring, and his 27 minutes off the bench led all of the reserves. It's only the sixth time he has played over 20 minutes in a game this season.

In the case of Kansas, its 72-56 victory over Stanford washes out the bad taste of the last Saturday's loss to Villanova. The Jayhawks will take their 10-2 record and top-5 ranking into conference play.

The quest to reclaim the Big 12 title crown will begin Saturday against West Virginia. The Mountaineers hold the No. 22 ranking and showcase the most wins of any team in the conference with 11. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.