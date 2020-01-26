Sports fans across the globe reeled Sunday, Jan. 26 as they mourned the sudden death of one of basketball's greatest icons, Kobe Bryant, 41.
Multiple outlets confirmed that the former Los Angeles Lakers' star and his daughter Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday. KTLA in Los Angeles confirmed that nine people were on board when the helicopter crashed. There were no survivors, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Bryant was on his way to a travel basketball game with his daughter.
University of Kansas freshman Landyn Welch from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, says Bryant's influence impacted many people.
"It's so hard to see someone so special and influential to not only basketball, but the world in general go down," Welch said. "He will be dearly missed."
Bryant was a five-time NBA champion and an 18-time NBA All-star. He was the leagues MVP in 2008.
Meet Kapadia, a junior from India who moved to Colby in 2009, said basketball is his "favorite sport of all-time because of him." He said he remembers watching Lakers games as a kid with his brother in India.
"I've been watching [Bryant] since [2006]," Kapadia said. "During those times the Lakers' games were the only ones that came on TV for us."
From watching Bryant scoring 81 points against the Toronto Raptors in 2006 to winning the NBA Finals in 2009 and 2010, Kapadia reflected on watching Bryant's greatest moments of his decorated NBA career.
"He was really like the first thing or person that introduced me to America," Kapadia said. "He was the first American person I knew.
Former and current Kansas basketball players reacted to Bryant's death via Twitter.
This cannot be real.. no way no way— Devon Dotson⚡️ (@d_dotson1) January 26, 2020
Speechless 😔😔💔🕊— Devonte Graham (@Devonte4Graham) January 26, 2020
This is not real right now— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 26, 2020
Kansas basketball paid tribute to Bryant, as well.
Rest In Peace, Kobe.— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) January 26, 2020
You were so much bigger than basketball. You have and will continue to impact so many lives.
Our hearts go out to the Bryant’s and all passengers on board.
Mamba Mentality forever. pic.twitter.com/WRDYKxR9al
Junior Evan Satlin, who is from Los Angeles, said calling Bryant his hometown hero "is an absolute understatement."
"People have to take his love for [basketball], his work ethic, his love for his family, appreciate that and really apply it to themselves," Satlin said. "It's times like this this that should bring you closer to the people around you because that's what Kobe would want."
Freshman Jake Niefeld from Minneapolis, Minnesota, says Bryant will be remembered forever.
"{Bryant} was the reason people my age began to watch basketball," Niefeld said. "He was a true legend of the game and his impact will last for years to come through the people who watched him."
Born in Philadelphia, Bryant was drafted out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania by the Charlotte Hornets with the 13th overall pick in 1996. He was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Lakers where he spent his entire 20-year career.
He averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists in 1,346 regular season games.
Although he doesn't know him personally, Kapadia says the passing of Bryant "feels like like losing part of the family."
"Him being part of my life, watching him teach me something I didn't know," Kapadia said. "Watching him made me fall in love with basketball. It feels like it's closer than it actually is. It feels like a family member is gone."
Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37 and three daughters: Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months.
This story is ongoing and will be updated with new information as necessary.
Jack McGarr (@mcgarr_jack) contributed to this article.