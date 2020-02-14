Kansas basketball announced via Twitter Thursday night that the Jayhawks would wear '90s retro jerseys in Saturday's game against Oklahoma.
Former Kansas forward Paul Pierce, who had his jersey retired in the rafters of Allen Fieldhouse during the 2002-03 season, is fond of the throwback look on the Jayhawks.
"This jersey was worn 24, 25 years ago and it still looks good today," Pierce said. "It's a great design. I definitely do recommend bringing these back."
Pierce ranks the jersey at the top when comparing the list of uniforms he's worn throughout his career.
"This has to be No. 1," Pierce said on the best-looking jerseys he's worn. "With the Kansas blue outlined in red, it's withstood the test of time."
This would not be the first time Kansas had paid homage to the teams' before them. In 2016, the Jayhawks wore a 1950s throwback uniform to honor Black History Month.
Last season, Kansas pulled out a 1970s throwback in its game against West Virginia on Feb. 16.
The Jayhawks have also worn the 1988 Kansas uniforms in 2015 and the 2008 crimson uniforms in 2018 to honor the most recent National Championship teams at Kansas.
The Jayhawks' apparel was sponsored by Nike in the 1990s. However, they made the decision to switch to Adidas in 2005.
Kansas hosts Oklahoma Saturday, Feb. 15. Tipoff is slated for 11 a.m. on ESPN.