Recently, former Kansas men’s basketball players Kelly Oubre Jr., Frank Mason and Thomas Robinson took to the streets and on social media to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Demonstrators have protested for the past three weeks in reaction to recent acts of police brutality and systemic racism, remembering the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, among many others.
Oubre Jr., currently a small forward for the Phoenix Suns, took action in Phoenix to show his support.
The New Orleans native posted pictures from the protest on his Instagram showcasing his sign that read, “I’m here for 911 reasons, my soul has no skin.”
He captioned the photo with “I’m here for …. CHANGE #CantShhh.”
Protests in the city of Phoenix have roared for over two weeks now, with the focal point on one of their own locals, Dion Johnson. The 28-year-old Black man died after being shot in Phoenix by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Memorial Day.
In Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Mason accompanied his teammates Saturday at a rally. The former Jayhawk joined last year’s NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and other teammates to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
“We want change, we want justice, and that’s why we’re out here. That’s what we’re going to do today. That’s why I’m going to march with you,” Antetokounmpo said to the crowd of protesters. “I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets. I don’t want my kid to have hate in his heart.”
Mason played in six games for the Bucks this season, where he averaged 2.3 points and 1.8 assists per game.
On Twitter, Robinson, who currently plays in Moscow, posted a photo of face masks to protect against COVID-19, with the phrase “Black Lives Matter” on the front. Robinson captioned the photo with, “If you know of any peaceful protest groups in LA hit me. We’ll get these out to your group ASAP ! Stay safe and let’s Continue to push for change.”
If you know of any peaceful protest groups in LA hit me. We’ll get these out to your group ASAP ! Stay safe and let’s Continue to push for change 💙 pic.twitter.com/D9613EVtZ2— Thomas Robinson (@Trobinson0) June 6, 2020