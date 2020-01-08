AMES, Iowa—It didn't look good in the moment. As senior center Udoka Azubuike ripped down an uncontested rebound, his teammate Marcus Garrett appeared to be shaken up next to him. After standing for a few seconds, Garrett slowly dropped to the floor - grabbing at his leg.
It would be the second injury scare the Dallas native had endured in the last month since playing at Villanova. Helped off the floor with 12:27 left in the first half, Kansas men's basketball would be without its top defender for the foreseeable future.
But this wasn't the only challenge the Jayhawks were faced with. Watching Garrett limp toward the tunnel, Kansas pivoted to plan B in preventing sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State's top scorer, from a breakout performance.
Averaging 17.7 points, 7.9 assists, and 6.3 rebounds per game coming into Wednesday, taking over offensively was a rare ability Haliburton possessed. And Kansas understood that. In a loss to TCU on Saturday, the 19-year-old turned in a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in 45 minutes of action.
Instead of Garrett taking Haliburton by himself, his injury forced coach Bill Self to use a handful of other options to get job done. The first man up was sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji.
"We switched so much it shouldn't matter," Self said. But I thought [Agbaji] did a good job in the time when [Garrett] didn't guard [Haliburton].
From the time Garrett left the game, the Jayhawks closed the half on a 27-9 run. More importantly, they held Haliburton to 0 points on 0-of-3 shooting with three turnovers.
"I didn't realize till halftime that [Haliburton] hadn't scored," Self said. "I don't think he looked 100% healthy to me. I asked him afterwards and he said he would be fine."
In Garrett's brief absence, the Jayhawks managed to bust open the scoring and turn a Mardi Gras atmosphere into a somber funeral home. Suffocating Haliburton and the entire Iowa State rotation on the defensive end, Kansas would not succumb to the "Hilton Magic" that had nipped them five times in the previous 10 meetings in Ames.
Sophomore guard Devon Dotson said the team executed its plan coming in.
"I think, defensively, we knew what we wanted to do," Dotson said. "That led to our offense and we spring-boarded off of that.
Holding the Cyclones to 34% from the field and Haliburton to five points on 2-of-7 shooting, Dotson felt confident in the way the defense showed out.
"We had a pretty good game plan coming into it," Dotson said. "For the most part, we executed it."
Sophomore forward David McCormack, who finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in 18 minutes, believed this wasn't the most complete game Kansas played to date.
"In my opinion, I wouldn't say so," McCormack said. "We had some shortcomings on defense early on. I feel like there were other games where we were probably more sound defensively."
The Jayhawks have their toughest test of the season on Saturday against No. 4 Baylor in Lawrence. The top-five heavyweight matchup will tipoff at 12 p.m. on CBS.