Kansas men’s basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard was recently named to ESPN's “40 under 40” list, a list of the "best young coaches" in men’s college basketball. Howard was ranked No. 21 on the list.
Howard grew up in Peoria, Illinois, and played men's basketball at the University of Illinois, where he first met then-Illinois and current Kansas men’s basketball head coach Bill Self.
Howard played at Illinois from 2000-04 under Self. Self reunited with Howard in 2013 at Kansas when Self hired him to be an assistant coach. ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello pointed to Howard's reputation in recruiting and connection to the Chicago area on the 40 under 40 list.
“Howard has had a reputation as one of the nation's best recruiters dating back to his time at Illinois 2008-11,” Borzello said. “The Peoria native is well-connected in Chicago and the Midwest but also had success at SMU under Larry Brown. Bill Self, who coached Howard as a player at Illinois, hired him in 2013, and Howard has continued his recruiting prowess in Lawrence."
Some notable names that Howard is responsible for recruiting include Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, forwards Jalen Wilson and David McCormack, and former Kansas forward Cliff Alexander.
Before Howard came to Kansas, he spent time as an assistant coach at Texas A&M, Kentucky, Illinois and SMU.
During his time at Kansas, the Jayhawks have made several deep runs in the NCAA tournament, including Elite Eight appearances in 2016 and 2017, along with reaching the 2018 Final Four.
Howard selected for TopConnect virtual seminar
Howard was also selected Tuesday to participate in the TopConnect virtual coaching seminar, a seminar designed to bring opportunities for the top assistant coaches in college athletics. The TopConnect Seminar was founded in 2003 in order to open up networking opportunities for both mid-major athletic directors and assistant coaches.
The other presenters in Thursday and Friday’s seminar include Dayton head coach Anthony Grant, Wake Forest head coach Steve Forbes, former Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw, Tennessee Athletic Director Philip Fulmer and former NFL Coach Mike Smith.
Along with presentations from coaches, other panels of coaches and athletic directors will discuss the hiring process, social media and the role media plays with a team.