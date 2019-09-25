While Kansas in large part has made several improvements there is one category that has taken a noticeable dip from last season: turnovers.
Last season the Jayhawks’ defense forced an astounding 27 turnovers. So far this season Kansas has only forced two. In fact, the defense hasn’t forced a turnover since week one versus Indiana State.
Against Boston College, Kansas’ secondary had multiple opportunities to catch interceptions but dropped them. Since then, coach Les Miles said the defense has worked on catching the ball on a “daily basis.”
“At Boston College we didn’t necessarily take the interceptions that were given up,” Miles said at Tuesday's media availability. “We’ve taken time to practice catching the ball”
Junior linebacker Kyron Johnson said the linebacker group has been taking turns catching passes from its coaches. However, don’t let the coach label fool you. Johnson said of all the coaches, the special teams coordinator throws the hardest bullet pass.
“Coach Ekeler for sure, he does throw the hardest ball. The man is crazy,” Johnson said with a chuckle.
One of the players who knows all too much about dropped interceptions is senior safety Jeremiah McCullough.
In a press conference after the Boston College game senior safety Mike Lee said he refused to shake hands with McCullough after his dropped interception against the Eagles.
The veteran safety, McCullough, said he still thinks about his dropped interception in Boston, but said he knows the takeaways will eventually come if players stick to their assignments.
“At the end of the day I know the picks are going to come,” McCullough said. “I’m just trying to be in the right position for my team and just make sure my team gets the ball at the end of the day. In those situations — third downs, fourth downs — as long as the other team doesn’t touch the ball, I’m good.”
McCullough said he now works on catching interceptions at the end of every practice. He said he works on catching all different types on interceptions from high pointing passes to breaking on routes. But, instead of having coaches throw him the ball, McCullough said he gets the quarterbacks to throw to him for a greater challenge.
“It’s different from having a coach throw you the ball, and a real quarterback throw you the ball and breaking on it — It’s totally different,” McCullough said. “A real live ball — it’s hot. The ball is coming.”
Dropping interceptions hasn’t been the only reason for Kansas’ lack of takeaways. Despite laying several big hits in the last couple of games, the team hasn’t forced a fumble either. McCullough said the Jayhawks’ safeties “pride themselves on physicality” and he is confident fumbles will come.
“They’re going to come, just keep hitting them,” McCullough said. “Make them scared.”