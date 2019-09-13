Kansas soccer continued their winning ways in a commanding 1-0 victory over Northwestern on Friday night. Sophomore forward Kailey Lane slotted in the only goal of the night in the 24th minute with an assist from freshman defender Ellie Prybylski.
The Kansas defense managed to stifle the Wildcats’ attack as they allowed just three shots all game, all of which came in the first half. The Jayhawk back line pitched a shutout in the second half and snuffed out any chance of the Wildcats earning a late equalizer. Sophomore goalkeeper Sarah Peters also earned her fourth clean sheet, continuing her strong start to the season in goal for Kansas.
Friday night’s shutout continued a stretch of brilliancy for the Kansas defense, which has conceded just three goals through its first seven matches. Senior defenders Addisyn Merrick and Madison Meador were key contributors as they managed to cut off most of Northwestern’s would-be chances throughout the night.
Kansas' top goal-scorer senior forward Katie McClure was unable to find the back of the net but was able to put a great deal of pressure on the Northwestern back line with three shots on the night. Kansas moved the ball up the pitch with ease and fired eight shots during the match, four of which were on goal. Lane’s winning goal marked her third on the season, tying her with junior midfielder Ceri Holland for second-most behind McClure.
Kansas appeared in control from the first touch and never allowed Northwestern to get into a serious rhythm with the ball. The Jayhawks’ midfield was as sharp as ever with Holland anchoring the unit. The England native registered 81 minutes of play during the match, a top figure among non-defenders for Kansas.
The victory pushed Kansas to 6-1 on the season, continuing the early-season trend of winning, just like in the 2018-19 season. It also put the Jayhawks ahead of the Wildcats 4-1 all-time, with Kansas also claiming a 2-1 victory in their last meeting in 2010 in Evanston, Illinois. The Jayhawks also became the fifth team in program history to win at least six games through its first seven matches.
The Jayhawks will return to play against Western Michigan at WMU Soccer Complex on Sunday in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.