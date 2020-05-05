In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Athletics has decided to add new season ticket tiers that offer lower prices to men's basketball games in Allen Fieldhouse. This is the first time since the 2008-2009 season that Kansas has lowered the price of its season tickets.
Though the arena sold out every home game, many fans have expressed their displeasure with the incredibly high prices for tickets.
“Our priority is to keep Allen Fieldhouse as the best homecourt advantage, and we cannot do that without our fans,” Director of Athletics Jeff Long said in a press release. “We have heard the concerns of some fans that our prices have increased to a level some struggle to meet, and given the economic conditions created by COVID-19, we felt it was a good time to reduce some prices and create more options for our loyal fans."
As the economy continues to struggle due to closings as a result of the pandemic, Kansas Athletics said it wanted to offer lower prices of season tickets to ease the financial burden of its fan base.
“Our fans are the best in the country, and we have been fortunate to see Allen Fieldhouse sold-out for every game during our 17-seasons here,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in the press release. “It is unfortunate to see how this pandemic has hit so many, so hard, but hopefully the addition of tiers and lower ticket prices will allow our fans to enjoy Kansas basketball together again soon."
Last year, the lowest priced season tickets non-students could buy were tier three tickets, priced at $975. For the 2020-21 season, Kansas Athletics is adding five new tiers, with the lowest price at $500 nearly half as much as last year's lowest.
The prices for next year's season tickets by tier go as followed:
- Tier 1: $1,650
- Tier 2: $1,275
- Tier 3: $1,125
- Tier 4: $1,000
- Tier 5: $875
- Tier 6: $750
- Tier 7: $625
- Tier 8: $500
Kansas is scheduled to begin the 2020-2021 season by taking on Kentucky in the Champions Classic. The game is scheduled for Nov. 10.