Kansas Athletics announced in a statement Friday it reached a $2.55 million settlement with former football head coach David Beaty.
The settlement marks the end of all litigation and disputes over the matter.
“Despite the settlement, the University maintains that the facts and principles behind its position remain intact,” the statement read. “For the betterment of KU, and driven by a willingness to move forward during a time of uncertainty in college athletics, the University has now put this matter behind us.”
Beaty filed a lawsuit against Kansas Athletics in March 2019 after he was fired in November 2018. Beaty’s legal team claimed that Kansas Athletics would not pay his contractual $3 million buyout, even though he was terminated without cause.
Kansas Athletics refuted Beaty’s claims with alleged NCAA violations by Beaty — claiming it provided valid reasoning behind his termination.
All funds paid to Beaty through the settlement will come from the original amount placed in escrow during the year after Beaty’s firing.
Beaty began with the Jayhawks in 2015 and coached for four seasons. Beaty had a 6-42 record during his tenure with Kansas. He was replaced with head football coach Les Miles.