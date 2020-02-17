Kansas baseball opened its season by taking two games in a three-game set with Belmont that ended Sunday, Feb. 16. After being shut out in the opener, the Jayhawks managed to win the final two games of the series by outscoring the Bruins 12-7.
In Friday's game, Kansas only mustered three hits against Belmont sophomore pitcher Joshua South and were shut out 6-0. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound right-hander from Cookeville, Tennessee tossed six scoreless frames and punched out seven Jayhawks.
On the other side, Kansas handed the ball to redshirt senior pitcher Ryan Cyr to start in the Jayhawks' first game of the 2020 campaign. The local kid from Leawood hurled 4 1/3 innings and surrendered three runs on five hits and two walks.
Offensively, the only Jayhawks to collect a hit were sophomore outfielder Casey Burnham, senior infielder James Cosentino and freshman catcher/infielder Anthony Tulimero. Burnham tallied the lone extra-base hit with a double in the top of the eighth inning.
Belmont sophomore pitcher Aaron Hubbell notched his first save of the season, fanning four Jayhawks over the final three innings.
Kansas coach Ritch Price was upset with the way the season opened up, but credited South's performance.
"It was a really disappointing performance and Belmont pitched, hit and played well today," Price told KU Athletics. "[South] is the projected OVC Preseason Conference Pitcher of the Year, and he showed why he earned the preseason recognition today."
In game two, the Jayhawks received a strong performance from junior pitcher Everhett Hazlewood and the bullpen in their 5-1 win. Hazlewood allowed just one run on two hits over 3 1/3 innings.
The bullpen, consisting off junior Daniel Hegarty, senior Gabriel Sotomayor and redshirt senior Blake Goldsberry, combined to allow one hit in 3 1/3 innings of relief. Hegarty earned the win after relieving Halzewood and retiring all four batters he faced.
Cosentino drove in one of the Kansas' runs and was one of two Jayhawks' to record a multi-hit game. Senior infielder Benjamin Sems, junior infielder Skyler Messinger and redhshirt junior outfielder Kaimana Souza-Paaluhi, all drove in a run each.
Price was pleased with the way the Jayhawks' rebounded from the opening loss.
"Scoring in the first inning was huge," Price told KU Athletics. "Any time you get shut out like we did yesterday, it continues to put added pressure on your team to find a way to score."
In the series finale, Kansas gave the nod to redshirt sophomore Eli Davis to claim the rubber match against the Bruins.
Behind a five-run first inning and 14 hits in total, the Jayhawks bested Belmont 8-7 and left Tennessee above .500.
In the top of the first inning, Cosentino belted his first home run the season off Belmont junior pitcher Korey Bell. His three-run shot gave Kansas an early 4-0 lead before the Bruins had a chance to bat.
However, Belmont responded in the bottom of the third with a five-run outburst of its own. Davis was responsible for the damage and finished with a pitching line of five runs on six hits in five innings.
The Jayhawks managed to jump back in front on a go-ahead double from Tulimero in the top of the fourth. Sems would pad to the lead with his first home run of the year on a solo shot in the top of the seventh.
Redshirt junior pitcher Jonah Ulane picked up the save with a perfect ninth inning and sealed the Jayhawks' second win of the season.
Kansas will travel to South Carolina to square off with Charleston Southern for a four-game set. First pitch for game one on Thursday is set for 5 p.m.