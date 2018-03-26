Following it's Big 12 opening series sweep by Texas, the Kansas baseball team bounced back this weekend in a 2-1 series victory over Baylor.
The first game was a strong one for the Jayhawks, as they started the series with a 6-5 victory over the Bears on Friday.
Not wasting any time, the offense was off to a hot start as Kansas got out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. However, Baylor responded right back with a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning by Baylor freshman infielder Nick Loftin.
Even with this early adversity, head coach Ritch Price was proud of the effort to fight back for the lead by the Jayhawks.
"I want to praise the resiliency of our guys tonight," Kansas coach Ritch Price said, according to a Kansas Athletics press release. "We were hit in the mouth, but our guys continued to compete and grind, and when it is all over, it is a Friday night win in the Big 12, and those are really special."
Kansas was able to regain the lead after sophomore designated hitter Brett Vosik hit an RBI single in the third inning and sophomore shortstop Benjamin Sems’ home run in the fourth inning.
The major key to the Jayhawks’ victory was the bullpen, which went for five innings to secure the victory, led by junior relief pitcher Gabriel Sotomayor.
Price was impressed by the efforts of his relief pitchers, particularly Sotomayor, redshirt sophomore Ryan Cyr and junior Zack Leban.
"Sotomayor was dominate going six up and six down," Price said. "Cyr gave us a great outing and Leban was outstanding. I can't tell you how proud of the pitching staff I am. They gave us an absolute great showing today, and that is all I can ask for."
The second game of the series proved to be not as kind to the Jayhawks as they fell 17-6 to the Bears on Saturday, March 24.
Baylor scored its 17 runs off 17 hits, particularly taking advantage of Kansas starting pitcher senior Taylor Turski’s poor start. Turski gave up seven earned runs on nine hits and two walks in just four innings.
The Jayhawks also had to use four relief pitchers to get through the game. Price was disappointed by the pitching effort and Turski’s performance in particular.
"It starts with starting pitching," Price said, according to a Kansas Athletics press release. "Turski is one of our top three guys, and we needed a strong effort from him today. Baylor was on time with every single pitch he threw. That is the hardest I have seen Turski get hit since he has been at the University of Kansas."
Even though the Jayhawks’ pitching wasn’t up to Price’s standards, the offense came to play. Kansas scored six runs, including four runs in the sixth inning.
"We continued to swing the bats," Price said. "I was pleased with how we swung it today. You look at the board and we scored six runs off 10 hits. Unfortunately, we just didn't pitch well enough today."
After splitting the first two games of the series, Kansas came back to win the rubber match of the series 8-5 on Sunday.
The Jayhawks’ offensive efforts were led by sophomore catcher Jaxx Groshans who finished the day 4-for-5 with two RBIs and a scored run. Junior left fielder Devin Foyle also had a successful day with two hits and two RBIs, including a two-run home run in the sixth inning.
On the mound, starting pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn also had a successful start as he pitched six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks. Zeferjahn also had six strikeouts in the game.
With both the efforts on the pitching and hitting fronts, Price was pleased with how the Jayhawks finished off the series.
"It was a really important weekend," Price said, according to a Kansas Athletics press release. "We needed a great start from Zeferjahn today to win the series and then we needed to clutch up with the bats. Groshans had five great at bats and played like an impact player."
This is the first series victory against a Big 12 opponent of the 2018 season for the Jayhawks. The toughness of Kansas throughout the opening stretch of conference play has been key to the early season success, according to Price.
"It ends up being a great series victory on the road against a team with a RPI in the top-20," Price said. "We probably had the toughest opening two weekends in conference play having to be on the road for both of them. We grinded and competed and found a way to win a series against a good team."
The Jayhawks next face Missouri State at Hoglund Ballpark on Tuesday, March 27, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.
—Edited by Hannah Strader