Kansas faced off against Charleston Southern University over the weekend and split the series 2-2.

On Friday, Kansas fell to Charleston Southern 2-1 in the first of its four game series at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark.

It was a pitchers' battle, as both teams’ starters ended up pitching complete games. In Ryan Cyr’s second start of the season, the redshirt-senior ended the game with a season-high eight innings and six strikeouts.

The only runs Charleston South was able to score were in the bottom of the second, and after that, it was silence from the Buccaneers. However, Kansas was not able to take advantage, only scoring one run in the seventh inning.

The Jayhawks won the first game in a double-header 13-4 on Saturday afternoon. Kansas got off to a great start in the top of the first inning. Senior shortstop Benjamin Sems and sophomore infielder/outfielder Jack Wagner tallied back-to-back walks and scored on a three-run home run by junior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf. Charleston Southern responded with a run in the second inning

In the top of the third, redshirt senior outfielder Zach Hanna knocked a one-out RBI-single. That was followed by a sacrifice fly from freshman catcher/infielder Anthony Tulimero to give the Jayhawks a comfortable 7-1 lead.

Kansas baseball's bullpen off to strong start Kansas baseball's bullpen is thriving as pitchers pulled most of the weight in the two games won against the Belmont Bruins in a heated three game series.

From there, the Kansas offense didn't let up on the gas. The Jayhawks plated two more runs in the fourth and added three-run shot in the fifth thanks to Sems. In all, seven players recorded a hit, and Sems and Metcalf got three RBIs each.

Later that evening, the Jayhawks lost the second game of the doubleheader 1-0. Charleston Southern’s pitching stifled the Kansas offense, holding them to one hit in the game.

Sophomore outfielder Casey Burnham had the lone hit for the Jayhawks with a double in the top of the third.

Coach Price expressed his disappointment after game two of the doubleheader.

“It was a really disappointing outcome in game two," Price said. "We took a big step forward in game one at the plate and it didn’t carry over into game two.”

Kansas’ last game of the series against Charleston Southern was on Sunday afternoon and the Jayhawks came out and finished strong with a 9-1 win.

In the top of the first, Burnham led-off with a solo home run to kickstart the offense. After that, it was all Jayhawks. Kansas added one in the top of the fourth on an RBI-single from Messinger, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, and one more in the ninth.

The Jayhawks are now 4-3 and will match up against Michigan State Friday, Feb. 28 at noon.