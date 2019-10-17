Late Night in the Phog 2019-19.jpg

Kansas men’s basketball picked up its second four-star recruit for the 2020 season when Gethro Muscadin announced his commitment to the Jayhawks Thursday.

Muscadin announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “200% committed.”

A 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Louisville, Kentucky, Muscadin turned down 18 other offers, including offers from Colorado State, Houston, and multiple Big 12 programs.

Muscadin received a scholarship offer in August and visited campus less than a month ago on Sept. 20.