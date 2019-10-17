Kansas men’s basketball picked up its second four-star recruit for the 2020 season when Gethro Muscadin announced his commitment to the Jayhawks Thursday.
Muscadin announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “200% committed.”
After thinking about it! I have decided not to wait! 200 % committed!! @LMEdits22 pic.twitter.com/PS4KDx8YpY— G🇭🇹 (@gethromuscadin) October 17, 2019
A 6-foot-10, 215-pound center from Louisville, Kentucky, Muscadin turned down 18 other offers, including offers from Colorado State, Houston, and multiple Big 12 programs.
Muscadin received a scholarship offer in August and visited campus less than a month ago on Sept. 20.