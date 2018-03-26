Thousands looked at the Allen Fieldhouse video board, full of anticipation. It was 11 p.m. on Sunday night — an unusual time for a group of fans to be inside the Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks weren’t playing at the time, but all eyes were on senior guards Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk.

Graham and Mykhailiuk weren’t present. Not yet.

This was replay of No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Duke several hours earlier in the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. The Jayhawks were down three points with 30 seconds left, and the situation felt dire, but not at 11 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse. Everyone knew what was about to happen.

The fans rose to their feet as Graham drove in the lane and kicked the ball out to Mykhailiuk, who pump faked and took a step to his right. When his shot went in to tie the game, Allen Fieldhouse erupted.

AFH reaction to when #kubball guard Svi Mykhailiuk hit the game tying 3-pointer. Again, all replay. Great crowd here. pic.twitter.com/R5FlJq2YrX — Sean Collins (@seanzie_UDK) March 26, 2018

Five minutes later, the Jayhawk team itself entered the court of Allen Fieldhouse to a standing ovation. The team wore white shirts with three words: “Created Four This.” Kansas is Final Four bound.

For the past two seasons, Graham and Mykhailiuk have faced the Jayhawk faithful after Elite Eight games that ended in defeat. This time, Graham walked out hoisting the regional trophy.

“Hey,” coach Bill Self said to the crowd. “Did these guys play like men today or what?”

The Jayhawks' 85-81 overtime victory over the Blue Devils in the Elite Eight on Saturday encapsulated everything there is to enjoy about the NCAA tournament. It was fast, with both teams trading blows. It was intense, and wicked.

And for a team that faced so much scrutiny during the season following multiple home losses, a Final Four seemed so sweet. But Self had another request for Kansas fans.

“Let's all get together,” Self said. “As many of you pull as much money together as you can, and get your butts to San Antonio.”

After Self spoke briefly, the microphone was handed to Graham, then redshirt sophomore Malik Newman and finally Mykhailiuk. Mykhailiuk, who hit the game-tying three, was introduced with chants of his name and every Jayhawk holding a “three” above their heads.

He thanked the fans and also asked for attendance in San Antonio. Graham couldn’t miss the opportunity to give his teammate grief about his accent.

“Hey, raise your hand if you know what Svi just said,” Graham said. The crowd raised their hands. “All right, y’all are lying."

Kansas faces Villanova next Saturday at 7:49 p.m. in the Alamodome in San Antonio, for a chance to play in the title game the following Monday.

“Hopefully we can win two more for y’all, Rock Chalk," Graham said.