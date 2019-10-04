When it comes to the annual Late Night in the Phog scrimmage, it isn’t always an accurate assessment of how a Kansas team will perform in the coming weeks of the season. However, it is the first opportunity for the players to showcase their improved talents and abilities during a brief 10-minute period.
One of those players, sophomore forward David McCormack, proved his second year in Lawrence will be far more than a stepping stone. Listed at 6’10, 265 lbs, McCormack is the second-largest member of the Kansas roster, behind senior center Udoka Azubuike (7’0, 270 lbs).
But whereas his size would contradict that of a perimeter player, the sophomore flaunted his outside shooting capabilities during the mid-way portion of the scrimmage. Receiving a ball beyond the arc on the left-wing, McCormack pulled up to shoot without hesitation. Flicking his wrist effortlessly, the ball floated on-target and into the net.
On the surprising attempt from McCormack, coach Bill Self was less than impressed.
“That’s the worst thing that can happen,” Self said on the made three-pointer. “A 6’10 guy making a three in front of people, now that’s all he wants to do. [McCormack] hasn’t shot a three in practice.”
In the ensuing possession, he spotted up just inside the three-point line near the baseline. Like his previous attempt, McCormack fired with a smooth transition. The ball fell through on a perfect swish.
Unhappy with the first shot, Self did express confidence in the forward’s shooting skills.
“[McCormack] has that span in his game,” Self said. “I said all along, he was our most improved player with [Ochai Agbaji].
Though a 62.5% shooter from the field in 363 minutes of play for the Jayhawks last season, the former four-star recruit was not typically prone to working outside the lane. But on this evening, McCormack exuded the confidence of someone who is more than willing to stretch the floor.
Finishing with 10 points on 4-5 shooting in the scrimmage, the Virginia-native held his own with the towering presence of Azubuike looming over him on each possession.
Self added to the praise with his visions for McCormack and the upcoming season.
“I think [McCormack] has a chance to have a really nice year,” Self said. “He can do somethings better than he could last year.”
McCormack notched his career-high in minutes of 29 on March 14 against Texas. In that victory, he collected 13 points and nine rebounds on 6-7 shooting. Three games before, he recorded his career-high in points of 18 in a loss to Oklahoma.
Presumably fighting for minutes with forwards in senior Mitch Lightfoot and junior Silvio De Sousa, McCormack’s apparent soft-touch gives him significant consideration to be the front-runner off the bench.
Next up, Allen Fieldhouse will get to witness more than the Jayhawks playing against each other. Following the festivities of Late Night, Kansas will host Fort Hays State on Oct. 24 for its first of two exhibition games in the 2019-20 campaign. Tip-off versus the Tigers is slated for 7 p.m.