Exhibition games often include their fair share of messy moments, but for sophomore guard Devon Dotson, his first game back after sitting out with an ankle injury was a night filled with rough patches.
Before the season, Dotson earned several honors. He was one of 20 point guards selected to the Bob Cousy award watchlist and made the preseason All-Big 12 team.
Early on, Dotson looked like he was poised for a big night. He wasted no time getting his teammates involved, recording his first assist of the night just two minutes into the game.
Well known for his aggressiveness, Dotson also drew a foul soon after and sunk both of the free throws.
A vast majority of the rest of the game, however, would be a night to forget for the talented young guard.
His first-game rust was particularly apparent on a sequence early in the first half of action.
After coming up with a steal, Dotson raced down the court ahead of everyone. With nothing but the rim in sight, he uncharacteristically blew a wide-open layup attempt.
This wouldn’t be the only easy look he would miss either. Dotson missed his first three layup attempts of the game on his way to a 1-9 start from the field.
Following his third miss, Allen Fieldhouse let out a collective groan. Dotson was visibly upset with himself as he, too, shook his head in frustration.
When asked about what was going through his mind at that moment, Dotson expressed confidence in his ability to bounce back.
“Find that rhythm, and find that feeling,” Dotson said. “I’m going to be fine.”
In the second half, the woes would continue for the former McDonald’s all-American.
After snagging a rebound, Dotson would sloppily fumble the ball under his own basket, leaving sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji no choice but to foul Pittsburg State’s senior forward Christian Edmondson.
While his night, for the most part, was a sour one, Dotson did show flashes that reminded everyone in the facility why he was expected to be the next marvelous point guard to lead the Jayhawks.
“It’s a tune-up game for a reason,” Dotson said. “It’s [about] getting my legs back underneath me and finding that touch.”
Throughout the night, Dotson displayed a knack for setting his teammates and finished with a team high of 7 assists.
His unselfishness carried over to his teammates, as Kansas finished with 27 assists and did it efficiently, only committing four turnovers.
Dotson voiced is satisfaction with those numbers in the post-game press conference.
“That was great — finding the open man,” Dotson said. “That’s good stuff.”
Although he isn’t really known for his shooting, Dotson also looked as confident as ever from beyond the arc. His lone first-half field goal was a clean swish from a couple steps behind the three-point line.
Dotson later hit another triple at the 14:19 mark in the second half. After hitting that one, all the North Carolina native could do was shake his head in dissatisfaction, clearly upset with how his evening was going.
There was a stretch in the second half where Dotson led Kansas’ fast break and converted on two layups with the Gorillas' defenders attempting to block his shot.
This game concluded the Jayhawks’ exhibition schedule. On Tuesday, they will head to New York City to take on Duke. Coach Bill Self said he’s excited to watch Dotson’s matchup with Duke sophomore guard Tre Jones, but at the end of the day, it’s about the team.
“I think when you’re trying to evaluate — and it’s so unclear who’s the best elite guard in the country — there’s six or seven viable candidates,” Self said. “I think that any time you get an opportunity to go against one of those other candidates, you want to be [at your best]. But, it’s not [Dotson] versus Jones. It’s Kansas versus Duke.”