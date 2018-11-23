On the season finale for both the 25 plus seniors and coach David Beaty, the Kansas Jayhawks fell short of a miraculous upset to the 14th-ranked Texas Longhorns, 24-17, and finished their 2018 campaign at 3-9 and last place in the Big 12.
Featuring yet another sparse crowd — even with a strong showing from the Longhorns fan base — most of the folks in Lawrence, Kansas were anxiously awaiting a top-five matchup the basketball team has later Friday evening.
However, as the football season concluded, fans from both sides still had the lasting memories of what occurred on Kivisto Field just two short years ago.
The words “Kansas beat Texas in football," meant to poke fun at a rather prideful fan base, still sat unpleasantly with the people who came to the game decked out in their unique burnt-orange jerseys and sweatshirts.
To begin the afternoon, it was Texas striking first on an 11 play, 98-yard drive that was capped off by a 26-yard pass from sophomore Sam Ehlinger to junior Collin Johnson. But, after a promising start, the defenses stalled and the offenses became lethargic.
Although the Kansas offense was stagnant for the first 30 minutes of the half, it was sophomore punter Kyle Thompson that allowed the game to be within reaching distance thanks to his ability to hold the field position, netting punts of 76 and 60 yards to pin the Longhorns inside the five on two of their first three possessions.
Coming off their worst defensive performance on the road against Oklahoma in which they surrendered 55 points and over 500 yards of offense, Clint Bowen’s unit held strong against the Texas offense during the first two quarters.
Despite the opening score on Texas’s first series, the Jayhawk defense held the Longhorns scoreless from that moment on until halftime, headlined by junior Najee Stevens-Mckenzie corralling the first interception Ehlinger had thrown since Week 1.
As the 2nd half resumed, one of the conferences top teams could only be limited for so long. With Kansas struggling to find ways to score, the Longhorns managed to take advantage, punching it into the end zone twice in the 3rd quarter.
In the final quarter of David Beaty’s career at Kansas, trailing 21-0, it was the “do it all” running back, freshman Pooka Williams, who ignited the offense on a 57-yard score to begin the quarter. The touchdown marked the first the Jayhawks had scored on their home turf since the upset over TCU on October 27th.
A couple plays later, senior cornerback Shakial Taylor picked off Ehlinger for his 2nd interception of the day, which set up Kansas with a chance to make it a single possession game with 12 minutes remaining.
But, just as soon as the momentum heavily favored the Jayhawks, it was flipped in an instant, after senior quarterback Peyton Bender’s ball was tipped and snatched in the arms of a Texas defender and returned to the Kansas 25 yard line.
Kansas made some noise in the final minutes, scoring on a 31-yard pass to junior Daylon Charlot, followed by successful onside kick recovery that led to a 45-yard field goal by senior Gabriel Rui, giving the Jayhawks 10 unanswered points with little time left.
Texas the recovered the 2nd onside kick and ran out the clock, as Kansas was out of timeouts.
Beaty finishes his stint with a 6-42 record, notching two total Big 12 wins and one road win over Central Michigan this season — Kansas' first since 2008.
Les Miles will take over as coach next season, and one can only wonder all offseason if he is the right choice. His challenge will begin on August 31, 2019, when the Jayhawks open up at home against Indiana State.