Kansas club hockey dismantled Missouri 8-2 in the Border Showdown rivalry game Friday night in Independence, Missouri.
The win puts the Jayhawks at 17-7-1 on the year and notches their fourth victory over Missouri this season. They outscored the Tigers 17-9 in the previous three games and outshot Missouri 117-80.
Neither team was able to score during the first 15 minutes of the period. Kansas senior forward Breven Bennett missed out on a great opportunity off a rebound with 13 minutes to play, and a Missouri defender dove in front of the puck before it was able to reach the net.
After killing off a penalty, Kansas received a power play of its own and capitalized seconds later with the first goal of the game by senior defender Johan Steen. The Jayhawks didn’t let up and added two more goals a minute later from forwards senior Dawson Engle and sophomore Trevor Olson.
Engle’s goal gave him his 200th career point at Kansas. On the season, he is second on the team in points with 72 points and 35 goals.
Missouri struggled to get the puck in the net, even during a five-on-three opportunity with under a minute left in the first period. On the power play Missouri sent in several shots, but senior goalie Ben Smith didn’t budge, making three key glove-saves to keep the Tigers scoreless through one period.
In the second frame, both teams upped their physical play, and hits were thrown out by both sides. Missouri was finally able to get on the board with a goal from forward Henry Kasten to make it 3-1.
The Jayhawks quickly responded with another goal from their first line, this time by forward Dane Johnson, who currently leads Kansas in goals with 47 before this game and is fifth in the country in goals scored this season.
Johnson added two more goals in the third period just 20 seconds apart to give him a hat trick and Kansas the 6-1 lead. Missouri was able to respond with a goal to make it 6-2 but was unable to score for the remainder of the game.
Kansas added two more goals down the stretch, including Engle’s second of the game assisted by Johnson. Like in the first period, Olson followed Engle’s goal with one of his own to seal out the game.
After the impressive win, the club will next be participating in the ACHA Regionals Friday, March 6, against Dordt College. The puck drop is set for 5:30 p.m.