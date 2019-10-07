Sophomore cornerback Corione Harris was arrested in Missouri Monday morning on suspicion of failure to appear, according to an archived booking log on arrests.org.
Harris was given a ticket on March 8 for exceeding the speed limit in Missouri by 16 to 19 miles per hour, according to a Missouri court log.
Harris had his license suspended on July 29 after failing to appear in court on July 23, according to court filings. A warrant was also issued on July 29 for his arrest.
An updated inmate list in Platte County, where Harris was arrested, did not show Harris’s name.
Kansas Athletics Associate Athletic Director Dan Beckler did not respond to a request for comment by time of publication.
The sophomore cornerback has played in six games, tallying 14 tackles and two pass breakups.
Harris, a native of New Orleans, was rated a four-star recruit out of high school and the sixth-best player in the state.
This story is developing. It will be updated when more information is available.