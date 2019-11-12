The Kansas defense has been a shell of its former self since junior linebacker Dru Prox suffered a shoulder injury in the loss to West Virginia on Sept. 21. At the time, the 2-1 Jayhawks were turning heads in the aftermath of their first Power-Five road victory in over a decade at Boston College.
In those first three games under defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot, who was hired by coach Les Miles Kansas in December 2018, the Kansas defense was allowing 17.7 points and 367.7 yards per game. Eliot's unit had also tallied four sacks and two turnovers in that span.
However, in the following week — just minutes before the opening kickoff against TCU, it was announced that Kansas would be without its then-leading tackler Prox. But the crushing blow would be overshadowed by the mysterious absence of former senior running back Khalil Herbert.
The "Prox-less" Jayhawks proceed to surrender 51 points and 625 yards of offense to the Horned Frogs, who started a freshman quarterback by the name of Max Duggan — a four-star recruit out of Iowa.
On Oct. 5, Oklahoma senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior running back Rhamondre Stevenson would thrash Kansas for 268 rushing yards and collect six total touchdowns as a team.
In the near upset over then-No.15 Texas in week eight, the defense allowed 26 points in the fourth quarter alone as the Jayhawks fell 50-48. In all, the Longhorns summed up 638 yards and were 9-14 on third down attempts.
A member of Kansas' secondary, senior safety Jeremiah McCullough, was helped off the field by two trainers after suffering a leg injury in the fourth quarter of the game. As it turned out, it would be the last time McCullough would play a down for the Jayhawks in 2019.
Miles said Monday during his weekly press conference that McCullough would miss the remaining three games of the season.
Contrary to McCullough, Prox's chances to return to the field are slim, but Miles hasn't ruled him out yet.
"I am not certain with [Prox]," Miles said regarding the junior linebacker's return. "If we can make this a redshirt opportunity, then [Prox] will not come back [this season]."
During the five-game stretch without Prox, the Jayhawks have allowed 43.6 points and a staggering 552.4 yards per outcome.
Although the last two weeks have seen slight improvements over the previous three, the totals have plummeted the Jayhawks in the conference's defensive ranks. They bottom out the Big 12 in total defense (473.2 yards per game), rushing defense (235.5 yards per game), scoring defense, and opponents third down conversion rate (53% success).
This Saturday, Kansas will, once again, be tested without Prox and McCullough against the top-ranked rushing offense in the conference — No. 25 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have tallied 2,409 yards on the ground this season.
Needing to win out to attain bowl eligibility, senior quarterback Carter Stanley senses a feel of urgency in these final weeks of action.
"We know what we have to do, but it really comes down to taking it one [game] at a time," Stanley said. "[Oklahoma State] is a great football team. Our guys are up to the task and we're going to have a great week."
Kickoff this weekend is set for 11 a.m. on Fox Sports 1.