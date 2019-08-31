After a long-anticipated wait for the debut of Les Miles as the head football coach at Kansas, the Jayhawks played their first game of the 2019 campaign on Saturday afternoon. Hosting Missouri Vally product Indiana State, Kansas would try and avoid disaster in a home-opening loss to its FCS foe.
Forced to come back late, the Jayhawks were fueled by the wide receiver play to come out victorious 24-17.
Clouded with the quarterback controversy in this one, the pre-game festivities had some fun in teasing the fans and media again.
While introducing the starting lineup for both the defense and offense, the jumbotron featured both junior quarterback Thomas MacVittie and senior Carter Stanely as the frontmen. However, it would be Stanley jogging onto the field for the first offensive series under Miles.
Despite a promising start to the drive with a 33-yard burst from senior running back Khalil Herbert out of the backfield, the offense stalled. Bringing on junior kicker Liam Jones for a 49-yard field goal attempt, the left-footer hooked it and Kansas came up empty-handed.
Following a lot of praise in the offseason for the experienced secondary, one cornerback wasted no time in backing up the talk with his play. Coughing it up on its first series, Indiana State redshirt senior Ryan Boyle had a miscommunication on the play call with his receiver. Jumping the route, senior cornerback Hasan Defense picked it off and returned it 57 yards for the score.
"We just had to play our roll, do our part," Defense said. "We knew the offense was going to do their job."
Utilizing the energy boost provided by the cornerback from Jacksonville, Florida, the defense continued to stifle the Sycamores’ offensive production. Indiana State did manage to take advantage of solid field position on occasion, but senior kicker Jerry Nunez missed on his first two attempts. The first coming from 51 yards and the second from 45 yards.
Back on offense, it was Herbert picking up for the absence of sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. In his first eight carries, the senior was up to 74 yards rushing — good for 9.2 yards per carry. At the 6:17 mark of the second quarter, Kansas tacked on some more. After missing his first attempt, Jones punched it between the uprights to give the Jayhawks a 10-0 lead.
However, before the half ended, Indiana State used its ground game to crawl back into it. Behind junior running back Titus McCoy, the Sycamores pushed their way to the goal line with under a minute to play in the first half. Failing to reach the end zone, Indiana State was forced to settle for three.
To start the second half, the Sycamores found success with their run game, making it into Kansas territory on the opening drive. But an errant throw from Boyle towards the end zone wound up in the hands of senior safety Jeremiah McCullough.
"When the defense makes plays, we're like savages," McCullough said. "It just pumps everyone up so that's a good thing."
Shifting the momentum back on the side of the Jayhawks, Stanley suddenly found his rhythm in the pocket. Going 4-5 for 81 yards on the ensuing drive, Stanley found senior tight end and former basketball walk-on James Sosinski for a 10-yard touchdown pass.
Seemingly a chance to pull away, Kansas couldn’t quite shut down the Indiana State comeback. With under 10:52 left in the game Boyle found redshirt senior wide receiver Dante Jones II for a 26-yard touchdown on fourth and eight. Inching closer in cutting the deficit to six, the Sycamores tightened the game back up.
Struggling to find stability on offense in the fourth to close it out, disaster nearly hit for Kansas. Pinned up at its own six-yard line, Stanley was sacked and lost the ball. Rolling into the end zone, the Sycamores pounced on it for a touchdown. Taking the lead for the first time at 17-16, the Kansas offense would have less than five minutes to operate.
Making plays when it counted most, senior receiver Daylon Charlot and junior receiver Andrew Parchment were the targets for Stanley for the majority of the drive and game for that matter.
"This is a Florida connection," Parchment said on Stanley. "I always tell Carter, whenever he's in trouble, he can count on me. He can throw it anywhere and I can make a play for him."
Marching down the field, Stanley found Charlot for a 22-yard score to put the Jayhawks ahead for good. On the final effort, the Kansas defense forced a turnover on downs. Able to kneel on it to run out the clock, Kansas moved to 1-0 under Les Miles.
"We were prepared for this, this is what we expect," McCullough said. "We got to win every rep. Win every rep and we will get results in the end."
Up next, the Jayhawks will play Coastal Carolina Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.