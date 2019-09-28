FORT WORTH, Texas — Kansas football entered Fort Worth, Texas, looking for revenge following last week’s loss. Instead, they suffered a dismantling 51-14 blowout at the hands of the TCU Horned Frogs.
The Jayhawks had a slow start to the game as they went three and out on their first two possessions.
The Horned Frogs, on the other hand, put the peddle to the metal from the get go. Their first four drives of the game ended with touchdowns.
On their first drive, the Horned Frogs marched down the field with a five play, 59-yard drive capped off by a 31-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Max Duggan to junior receiver Dylan Thomas.
TCU’s next drive had a similar result. Duggan and the TCU offense started its drive at its own 28-yard line but marched down the field for a 72-yard touchdown drive that ended with another touchdown pass — this one to sophomore tight end Pro Wells.
After another short Kansas drive, junior punter Kyle Thompson was forced to punt the ball away once again. TCU junior receiver Jalen Reagor ended up taking the punt back 73 yards for touchdown for TCU to take a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Next drive, TCU scored another touchdown. This time it was senior running back Darius Anderson who rushed for the 11-yard score set up by a 39-yard reception by sophomore receiver John Stephens Jr.
Kansas did show signs of life in the middle of the second quarter. After a 40-yard return by redshirt freshman wide receiver Jamahl Horne, the Kansas offense drove the ball into TCU territory, but, that drive ended with a missed 49-yard field goal by junior kicker Liam Jones.
The bleeding did not stop there. On TCU’s next drive, senior running back Sewo Olonilua ran in a six-yard touchdown after a quick five play, 69-yard drive.
At halftime, Kansas found itself in a hole, down 38-0.
TCU’s first non-scoring drive didn’t come until the third quarter. Kansas was able to stop TCU’s first drive of the second half but again was unable to capitalize. The Jayhawks' next drive resulted in another three and out.
One of Kansas’ touchdowns came on a 45-yard run by freshman running back Velton Gardner early in the fourth quarter. TCU answered that play with another touchdown drive. TCU freshman running back Daimarqua Foster finished off the 75-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown run that made the score 45-7.
Although the game was far out of reach, Kansas didn’t quit there.
The Jayhawks put together a five play, 52-yard scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Carter Stanley to sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr.
TCU scored on the final play of regulation with an 11-yard touchdown by senior quarterback Mike Collins.
Kansas finished the game recording only 159 yards total offense to TCU’s 625.
Stanley struggled mightily for Kansas. He completed only 12 of 29 passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.
Kansas’ leading tackler, junior linebacker Dru Prox, was inactive for the game. Freshman linebacker Gavin Potter made the first start of his career in his place.
Potter led the team in tackles with 11 total, nine of which were solo.
Another surprising addition to the inactive list was senior running back Khalil Herbert. Prior to kickoff it was announced Herbert would not play for “personal matters.”
Next week, Kansas will host the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.