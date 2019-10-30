With Kansas football set to host in-state foe Kansas State in the Dillion’s Sunflower Showdown, coach Les Miles is no stranger to heated rivalry matchups.
In Monday’s press conference, Miles listed several other rivalries he’s been a part of in his career, including Michigan versus Ohio State, Dallas Cowboys versus the Washington Redskins and one more that he said has a similar feel to the battle for the Governor’s Cup.
"I think that the Oklahoma State and Kansas/Kansas State rivalry has a similar thump to it,” Miles said. “We’ll fill up the stadium … come watch the two in-state teams square off and celebrate football.”
Recent History
Kansas’ matchup against K-State has a rich history to it, but in recent years the rivalry has heavily favored the Wildcats, as they have won 20 of the last 24 meetings dating back to 1995. Last year’s Sunflower Showdown came down to the final play of the game.
Down 21-17, just 32 yards away from the end zone with 27 seconds left on the clock, former Kansas quarterback Peyton Bender tried to get the ball to then-freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr. When Bender loaded up to throw, he fumbled the ball without being touched. After that, K-State’s then-sophomore Bronson Massie picked up the loose ball to clinch the victory.
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley said he and his teammates have been itching to play Kansas State, especially after the way last year’s contest ended.
“It’s a rivalry. They’re a good team,” Stanley said. “They’ve gotten us the past several years, and last year was a tough one for sure — definitely still fresh on our minds for a lot of the guys in this locker room.”
This year things are different. Both teams have new coaches and are coming off staple wins. Miles is coming off his first Big 12 win at Kansas against Texas Tech, and K-State coach Chris Klieman is fresh off his first win against a ranked opponent after the Wildcats’ 48-41 upset win over No. 5 Oklahoma.
Both teams entering the game hot, Stanley said, makes this matchup that much more special.
“You know it’s always a big game when it’s a rivalry, but kind of what’s leading up to it this week will make it a good game,” Stanley said.
Tale of the Tape
As both teams appear to be hitting their strides, Miles said he’s expecting a competitive game and noted that each team excels in different areas.
“They play all three phases [well] — they’re a quality defensive team, they’re a quality offensive ball-club, they play special teams,” Miles said. “They have all the markings of a very quality football team. I like the matchup. I think it will be one in which they’ll have some advantages, and we’ll have some advantages.”
Each of the two teams play completely different styles of football. Kansas, since promoting Brent Dearmon to offensive coordinator, has run an up-tempo, air-raid style offense and has been having a lot of success with it — averaging 548 yards and 42.5 points in the past two games.
K-State, on the other hand, likes to slow the game down, currently leading in the Big 12 in time of possession.
Sophomore linebacker Jay Dineen said K-State’s offense is built on imposing its will upon opposing defenses.
“They try to out physical you,” Dineen said. “They try to run it right down your throat, try to hit the A-gaps. They want to run the ball on, and they want to dominate up front.”
The Wildcats' offense is led by dual-threat junior quarterback Skylar Thompson, who currently ranks 15th in the country in quarterback rating at 77.8. Dineen said forcing Thompson to stay in the pocket will be critical to Kansas’ success on defense.
“[Thompson’s a] very versatile quarterback — can run the ball, can throw the ball,” Dineen said. “[He’s a] great leader. We just got to keep him contained and always have an eye on him.”
On defense, the first thing several of the Jayhawks’ players brought up about the Wildcats is how “disciplined” they are. K-State currently ranks second in the country in third down defense.
Junior receiver Andrew Parchment credited K-State’s intelligence and said its secondary’s ability to not give up big plays may be its biggest strength.
“They’re good at doing their job in the back end,” Parchment said. “They’re not going to beat themselves, so we got to make sure we execute in all facets of the game to win. They are a very smart team, and a team that looks to capitalize on other team’s mistakes as well. I feel like if we don’t give them any mistakes, and stuff like that, then we’ll have a great shot this weekend.”
More than Just a Game
To add fuel to the fire, this rivalry stems far beyond football. Dineen has a brother, freshman Jax Dineen, who plays fullback for K-State. He said, in order to support both him and his brother, he expects his parents will wear split jerseys — half Kansas, half K-State.
Dineen said he plans on sending a “good luck text” to his brother before the game. But after that, it’s game time.
“I’m going to love him up until Saturday at 2:30 p.m.,” Dineen said. “Then right after the game I’ll love him, but during the game we’re going to be rivals. We’re going to be hitting each other.”
Dineen also said he understands from growing up in Lawrence that this rivalry is a hostile one.
“It’s hatred toward each other,” Dineen said. “They don’t like us. We don’t like them.”
Not everyone is on the team is as familiar with the rivalry. In fact, Parchment will be playing in his first Sunflower Showdown Saturday after transferring in from Iowa Central Community College. He said his teammates have been helping him familiarize with the history behind the game.
“They have just been showing me the overall records — when they started playing, why they started playing and stuff like that,” Parchment said. “So, it’s pretty cool just to be part of a game that’s been played for hundreds and hundreds of years. I’m excited.”
Parchment also said he talked to former Jayhawk, now Washington Redskins, receiver Steven Sims Jr. about what to expect when playing against K-State.
“I know they’re going to be talking a lot [of trash],” Parchment said. “I just need to keep my head on an even keel and just go out there and make routine plays. The game’s going to be very hostile. [The players] are going to try to get under your skin. The fans are going to try to talk to you. The coaches are going to try and talk to you.”