The Jayhawks’ final road game of the year turned into a back-and-forth affair, but in the end, Kansas fell 41-31 to the Iowa State Cyclones.
Kansas’ defense started the game strong as it managed to force back-to-back three and outs to start the game. After stalling on its opening drive, the Jayhawks’ offense came alive on its second drive and put together a 10-play, 40-yard drive that set up a 36-yard field goal from junior kicker Liam Jones that broke the 0-0 tie.
However, the Jayhawks’ lead wouldn’t last long as the Cyclones came right back with a quick five-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy to senior receiver La’Michael Pettway.
Jones was able to hit another field goal on the drive after that and cut Iowa State’s lead down to one point.
On the ensuing Kansas drive, sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. would get the Jayhawks in field goal range once again, but this time, Jones’ kick would clank off the upright and fall no good.
The Cyclones’ next possession was a long 15-play drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run from freshman running back Breece Hall and exhausted 6:04 off the clock.
On Iowa State’s next drive, Kansas’ defense would force another punt. But the Cyclones’ junior punter Joe Rivera would pin the Jayhawks all the way back at their own three-yard line with just over one minute remaining in the half.
The first play of the that drive was a 33-yard scamper that got Kansas’ offense rolling. Senior quarterback Carter Stanley completed four of his next six passes and set up another Jones field goal that trimmed Iowa State’s lead to 14-9 heading into halftime.
To start the second half, the Jayhawks’ offense would go three and out, and the Cyclones would march down the field with an eight-play, 59-yard drive that was capped off by another Purdy to Pettway touchdown connection.
Kansas’ defense would stand tall on Iowa State’s following drive. Facing a critical fourth down with inches to go, sophomore safety Davon Ferguson and freshman linebacker Gavin Potter stuffed the Cyclone’s back, Hall, for no gain.
The energy of the defense ignited Kansas' offense, as Stanley found Williams Jr. streaking downfield for a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Then, following that touchdown, the Jayhawks’ defense would cut the Cyclones’ next drive short. On an off-target Purdy pass that was tipped in the air, senior safety Mike Lee came away with an interception that gave Kansas the ball deep in Iowa State territory.
Kansas turned Iowa State’s miscue into a quick scoring drive. On the two-yard line, the Jayhawks pulled out the play action bootleg, and Stanley found the freshman fullback Spencer Roe wide open in the back of the end zone for a touchdown the made the score 22-21 in favor of Kansas.
After the score, coach Les Miles rolled the dice, and it paid off. Stanley hit junior receiver Andrew Parchment on a quick pass to convert the two-point conversion.
From then on, the game would go back and forth with multiple lead changes.
Purdy hit Hall for a 24-yard touchdown to regain the lead. However, Iowa State’s kicker Connor Assalley missed the point after.
Kansas’ offense answered that score with a scoring drive that resulted in a 40-yard touchdown bomb from Stanley to junior receiver Stephon Robinson Jr.
Purdy then ran in a touchdown on the Cyclones’ next drive to retake the lead at 34-31.
Kansas’ next drive would end with a failed fourth down attempt that ended with a Stanley throw that was too high for senior receiver Daylon Charlot, and it fell to the turf.
The Cyclones would put the nail in the coffin on their final drive of the game. It came down to a fourth and goal from the Jayhawks’ four-yard line, and Purdy managed to throw a touchdown to freshman receiver Sean Shaw Jr. to seal the deal.