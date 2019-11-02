In a game that was hyped up to be the biggest Sunflower Showdown of the decade, Kansas gave fans very little to cheer for despite playing in front of its first sellout crowd since 2009.
Early on, Kansas had two players suffer injuries. On the first play from scrimmage, junior guard Malik Clark went down. Then, a few plays later, sophomore cornerback Corione Harris got hurt on Kansas’ first punt of the game.
Clark would return on the following Kansas drive, but Harris’ injury would sideline him for the remainder of the game.
Kansas’ first offensive drive was a three and out, whereas Kansas State’s was a 10-play, 88-yard drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown rush by junior quarterback Skylar Thompson and exhausted just under six minutes of the first quarter.
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley had a costly mistake on the Jayhawks’ third drive of the game. K-State junior defensive back Jahron McPherson picked one of Stanley’s passes — an ugly, thrown out route that was intended for junior receiver Stephon Robinson Jr.
However, Kansas’ defense did step up on the ensuing drive and ended up forcing K-State to punt for the first time in the game.
The Wildcats’ next drive had a similar result, as they put together another 10-play drive and capped it off with a nine-yard touchdown run by junior running back Harry Trotter.
The Jayhawks’ offensive struggles were evident, as they found themselves staring at a 17-3 halftime deficit despite being helped out by the Wildcats’ seven penalties for 78 yards. In fact, the Jayhawks only netted 74 yards of offense through the first two quarters.
K-State’s first drive of the second half began with a 46-yard bomb from Thompson to senior receiver Dalton Schoen. This setup another Thompson touchdown rush a couple plays later that extended Kansas State’s lead to 21 points.
On the other hand, Kansas’ next three drives would result in two punts and a turnover on downs.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Stanley limped off the field and was replaced by senior quarterback Manny Miles. Stanley was under heavy duress the entire game as K-State finished the game with four sacks.
A vast majority of the rest of the game would consist of a heavy dose of K-State running plays, as the Wildcats finished the game with 342 rushing yards on 60 attempts.
Even when up big, K-State continued to run the score up on Kansas. Junior running back Tyler Burns ran in a 14-yard touchdown that ended up being K-State's final score of the game.
Kansas scored its only touchdown of the game in garbage time. Miles ran in a one-yard score with 35 seconds left in the game.
After next Saturday’s bye, Kansas will look to rebound against Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The game is scheduled for Nov. 16, but the kickoff time has yet to be determined.