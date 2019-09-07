The second game of the Les Miles era was a four-quarter ground-and-pound slugfest that ended in heartbreak for Kansas fans. In the end it was the Chanticleers rushing attack that led them to a 12-7 victory over Kansas.
The Chanticleer took what Kansas’ defense gave them all night and finished with 291 yards total offense – 172 of which came on the ground.
Senior quarterback Carter Stanley struggled for the Jayhawks. He completed 13 of 19 passes for only 107 yards and threw two critical interceptions.
Stanley threw his first interception of the season early in second quarter. Redshirt senior cornerback Chandler Kryst picked off an underthrown ball to stall a long Kansas drive.
The struggles continued in the second half. In the third quarter, Kryst jumped another Stanley pass, setting up a seven-play, 44-yard drive that ended with an eight-yard go-ahead touchdown run by junior running back C.J. Marable.
This game was the first of the season for sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr. Although senior Khalil Herbert was announced as the starter in pregame, it was Williams who shouldered most of the load for Kansas.
The talented Williams finished with 20 carries for 99 yards on the ground and hauled in 2 passes for an additional 10 yards.
Herbert did a lot of the damage as he finished with 8 carries for 82 yards and ran in the only Kansas touchdown.
To start the game, on Kansas’ first drive senior running back Khalil Herbert broke a tackle, cut outside and ran the ball 41 yards for a touchdown to give the Jayhawks an early lead.
There was an early scare for Kansas fans when Williams left the game with what appeared to be a right hip injury, but he would return in the second quarter.
Just before halftime, Coastal Carolina’s sophomore quarterback Fred Payton found Marable for a 21-yard touchdown.
For the Chanticleers, it was Marable who served as the go-to guy. He was a dual threat for Coastal Carolina, recording 148 yards rushing, 20 yards receiving, and he scored both of the team's touchdowns.
The Jayhawks will look to correct its mistakes next Friday as they will be traveling down to Boston College to take on the Eagles.