Kansas football offensive coordinator Les Koenning has been relieved of his duties, effective immediately, according to a release coach Les Miles sent out Sunday evening. Senior offensive consultant Brent Dearmon has been promoted to the role of offensive coordinator.

Miles issued a statement on Koenning.

“I would like to thank coach Koenning for his contributions to Kansas Football,” Miles said in the release. “This was a difficult decision, but it is in the best interest of our football program both now and in the future. There is still a lot of football left to play this season, and I want to put our players in the best position to be successful, which is why I am making the change now.”

Miles hired Koenning in January 2019. Koenning had previously coached at Mississippi State, Texas A&M and Alabama.

Dearmon was also hired to the staff in January 2019. He came from Bethel University, where he coached the nation's highest scoring offense at any level in 2018. In his brief one year stint at his alma matter, the team posted a regular season record of 10-0, averaging 540.3 yards and 55.0 points per game.

Miles has high praise for the new offensive coordinator.

OUch, that Hurts: Oklahoma thumps Kansas football, 45-20 Kansas football fell to the Oklahoma Sooners 45-20 Saturday. Next week, the Jayhawks have a bye but will resume play in a game against Texas on Oct. 19.

“Brent is one of the brightest individuals I have encountered in all of my years coaching," Miles said in the release. "His experience as a record-setting coach and quarterback at the collegiate level will benefit our offense immediately."

The Jayhawk offense currently ranks last in the conference in scoring offense (22.8 points per game) and ninth in total offense (354.5 yards per game), rushing (158.7 yards per game) and passing (195.8 yards per game).

Dearmon said he is ready for the opportunity.

“I am humbled and grateful to coach Miles for giving me this opportunity to be the offensive coordinator at the University of Kansas,” Dearmon said in the release. “I am excited to get to work right away with the staff and players, and invest in their future both on and off the field. There are a lot of talented young men on this team, and it’s up to us as an offensive staff to have them prepared each and every week, and that will be our number one priority.”

This comes in the midst of a three game losing streak in which Kansas has averaged 19.3 points per game and 312 yards of total offense. The Jayhawks have been outscored in that span 125-58.

Kansas will have a week off with its bye scheduled Saturday. The next game is on Oct. 19 at Texas.