COLUMN
For many Kansas fans, the hopes of having a competitive football team now seem distant. Last Saturday, the Jayhawks lost to the Baylor Bears 26-7 — a team that many people believe represented Kansas' best chance at a conference win.
From watching last week’s game, we learned a lot about this year’s Kansas team.
For starters, Kansas' offense stalls when its rushing attack is shut down. Baylor was able to force Kansas out of its comfort zone by loading the box to stop electrifying freshman running back Pooka Williams Jr., causing a complete disruption of offensive coordinator Doug Meacham's game plan.
If you take away the one carry where Williams was able to break loose for a 72-yard gain, Kansas averaged a horrendous 1.8 yards per carry on the day.
Also, when Kansas isn’t able to establish a ground game it makes it hard for the offense to extend drives, as they are forced into more third and long situations. That means Kansas is either forced to rely on a shaky-at-best passing attack or on Williams to get a minimal gain before an inevitable punt.
This is an area that has been a huge concern thus far for Kansas, who currently ranks second to last in the conference in third down efficiency.
Because of the ineffectiveness on the ground, Kansas turned to the arm of senior quarterback Peyton Bender to get them back in the game. Kansas' passing game was again abysmal, as Bender finished the day with only 105 yards through the air and a passer rating of only 28.6.
Even with his numbers less than stellar, Bender isn’t the only Jayhawk to blame for the passing struggles. Outside of a couple plays, the receivers weren’t able to create much separation from Baylor’s defensive backs.
To go with that, it's tough to throw the ball when a quarterback is under duress. Kansas' offensive line gave up four sacks to a Baylor team that recorded only four sacks in its first three games combined.
All things considered, Kansas now has an opportunity to rekindle the fire and restore the hope of its fans. Next Saturday, Sept. 29, Kansas returns to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium to play in its homecoming game against Oklahoma State, a team coming off a 41-17 loss to Texas Tech.
Every team responds differently following a tough loss. After getting upset by Nicholls State, Kansas came out hot and blew the doors off Central Michigan in a 31-7 win.
It would be ridiculous to expect Kansas to win against a team like Oklahoma State, but it can do a lot for the program by showing the resilience to hang with a conference foe on homecoming.
This game is absolutely pivotal. In years past, when hope seemed lost, Kansas would resort to a broken system and come up short on both sides of the ball.
This is a chance for coach David Beaty and his team to make a statement. Kansas is a program that was just beginning to have faith restored in it, following much maligned years of futility.
Even though Oklahoma State will limp into Lawrence on Saturday, homecoming serves as a chance for Kansas to gain some momentum and much needed respect.