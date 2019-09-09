Despite senior quarterback Carter Stanley’s rough game versus Coastal Carolina, coach Les Miles said today Stanley will be the starter moving forward.
Stanley said the overwhelming support has given him the confidence to move forward after Saturday's frustrating performance.
“That means a lot to me. It’s comforting for sure," Carter said. "I personally feel like I’m still the starting quarterback of this team, and I feel the guys still support me 100%."
Against the Chanticleers, Stanley completed 13 of 19 passes for only 107 yards and threw two costly interceptions. After the game, Stanley vowed to be the first person to the facility in preparation for Boston College.
“I think some guys beat me to treatment yesterday, but I’m going to be here a lot of hours this week. Especially after the type of performance the offense had on Saturday, we got to have a great week," Carter said.
Miles said after breaking down Stanley’s film from last Saturday that the quarterback was “guilty of trying to make plays” that weren’t there. Miles said that he would have liked to see Stanley make more plays scrambling when the passing plays broke down.
“He can extend things with his feet and really he should have done that a little more,” Miles said. “He could have gotten us a couple first downs [on the ground]. Those are things he’s very comfortable doing, so it’s just awareness."
Miles wasn’t the only one who critiqued Stanley’s play. Stanley said he reviewed last Saturday’s film and came away with similar thoughts.
“The two plays that instantly come to mind are the two interceptions and both were plays that I extended rolling out to the right,” Stanley said. “I definitely had other options on the first play, mainly being just to run the ball and get the first down. The second play — I just got to manage it better.”
In order to open Kansas’ offense more, coach Miles hinted at the possibility of running more run-pass options, or RPOs. This idea is one that Stanley seems keen to.
Coming from an RPO system in high school and running them sparsely over the course of his career at Kansas, Stanley said he is “comfortable” in that style of offense.
“I personally love RPO’s, so if that’s the plan that’s cool,” Stanley said. “We’ve been working RPO’s dating back to the spring, so we definitely have them available.”
Kansas’ next opponent is one it hasn’t faced in its program’s history. In hopes of getting an upper hand, Stanley said he was going to reach out to former Jayhawk and current Virginia Tech quarterback, Ryan Willis, who played Boston College in its season opener.
“I was talking to him again today again because I was watching that Virginia Tech, Boston College game," Stanley said. "He was just talking about some of the plays in that game. I’m going to ask him for some tips for sure. We still talk probably on a weekly basis.”
Although Kansas and Boston College are largely unfamiliar with one another, Stanley said the Jayhawks are in the process of developing a game plan.
“They’re a physical team. They’re a good football team," Stanley said. "They definitely do some different stuff and we’re working on the game plan.”