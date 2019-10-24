Kansas football is looking to win its first homecoming game since 2009 when it hosts the Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
The Jayhawks last homecoming win was a 41-36 victory against the Iowa State Cyclones. Then-senior quarterback Todd Reesing led the way for Kansas as he threw for 442 yards and four touchdown passes. Two wide receivers had over 100 receiving yards to lead the Jayhawks to a 5-0 record to that point in the 2009 season.
Then-junior Dezmon Briscoe had 12 catches for 186 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were in the second half. Fellow wideout then-redshirt senior Kerry Meier also had two touchdown catches to go along with 16 catches and 142 yards.
While it was a strong start to conference play for Kansas, it was the only game the Jayhawks won during Big 12 play in 2009 as they finished the season with seven straight losses and ended with a record of 5-7.
Perhaps it was a sign of things to come — Kansas has lost nine straight homecoming games since, while being outscored 407-151 in those meetings.
Kansas came closest to snapping the homecoming losing streak in 2012, when it led the Texas Longhorns with under a minute left in the game but ultimately lost 21-17 when then-junior Case McCoy threw a touchdown pass to then-senior tight end D.J. Grant, who was wide open in the end zone.
Entering the homecoming game this year, Kansas is coming off a similarly close result against the Longhorns after the Jayhawks fought until the final minute before falling 50-48 in Austin last Saturday.
The performance could provide a spark for the Jayhawks, who are enduring their longest losing streak at the annual attraction since they started with a 12-3 victory over the Missouri Tigers in 1912.
Before the Tigers moved to the Southeastern Conference in July 2012, Kansas beat them 13-3 in their last homecoming meeting against each other on Oct. 29, 2005. The Jayhawks held Missouri’s dual-threat quarterback, then-senior Brad Smith to just 141 passing yards and 38 rushing yards on 20 attempts. Kansas then-senior Theo Baines also intercepted in the win.
As for the 107th installment of the game, Kansas will have to beat Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have beaten the Jayhawks all four times the two schools have played each other in a Kansas homecoming setting.
While the Jayhawks haven’t won a homecoming game against the Red Raiders yet, this could be their best chance to beat them and break a near-decade-long slump.
Texas Tech is 1-3 in conference play, and its defense has allowed an average of 39.3 points on the season. The Red Raiders' defensive struggles coupled with a rejuvenated Kansas offense could spell a repeat of the Jayhawks’ last homecoming win: a high-scoring contest that comes down to the final quarter.
The homecoming game kicks off Saturday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.